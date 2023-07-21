Zenith Tech will work on downtown Milwaukee pedestrian plaza honoring civil rights leader

Milwaukee officials on Friday broke ground for a $15.7 million downtown plaza project honoring jurist and civil rights activist Vel R. Phillips.

Waukesha-based Zenith Tech is contracted to build a 30,000-square-foot plaza and a 2,900-square-foot retail space at 401 W. Wisconsin Avenue. The design team is made up of HNTB, The Kubala Washatko Architects and Saiki Design.

The project includes a manicured garden, a flexible events space which officials said can host farmers market, food truck and other community events. Included is a station for the Milwaukee County Transit Service’s Bus-Rapid Transit Line, officials added.

In April, Milwaukee Common Council members approved a $15.7 million tax increment district (TID) known as the Park East Corridor Redevelopment. The financing package included $4.35 million for infrastructure and lighting improvements and $500,000 to provide financial assistance to commercial property owners seeking renovations and improvements.

Phillips was both the first African American first woman to serve on the Milwaukee Common Council. She was also the first female judge in Milwaukee County and the first African American judge in the state. She went on to be the first African American to win a statewide election and took seat as the first woman in office as Secretary of State.

Phillips passed in 2018. Before that, she was an active leader in pushing for social justice, education and equal opportunities for minorities in Milwaukee, city officials said.

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee (RACM) sent out a request for proposals for vendors to manage food and beverage operations on the incoming plaza. RACM is also seeking development proposals for a more than 55,626-square-foot parcel on the south of the future plaza.

To see more information about the request for proposals, click here.