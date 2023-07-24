Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: The Hop Milwaukee streetcar track expansion

By: Ethan Duran July 24, 2023 3:49 pm

Construction work in April started on “The Hop,” known as the Milwaukee streetcar. Milwaukee officials said crews from Kiewit Corporation laid tracks in late June and will finish working on the street in August of 2023. The track connects a streetcar line between Michigan Avenue and Clybourn Street. Photo courtesy of raSmith

ADDRESS: Between Michigan Avenue and Clybourn Street in Milwaukee

SIZE: 1,000 feet of railroad track

START MONTH: April of 2023

COMPLETION: Tracks laid in late June, additional street work to wrap up in August of 2023

OWNER: City of Milwaukee

DEVELOPER: Barrett Lo Visionary Development

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kiewit Corporation

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: HNTB

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Brookfield-based raSmith provided surveying services for installation of 1,000 feet of streetcar track going directly under the Couture luxury apartment tower. The new track runs from Cass Street to the east, turns south through the Couture and turns back west to connect with existing track on Clybourn Street, Milwaukee officials said.

Nebraska-based Kiewit Corporation will serve as primary contractor, the same company that constructed existing streetcar tracks in 2018.


About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

