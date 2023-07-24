BUILDING BLOCKS: The Hop Milwaukee streetcar track expansion

ADDRESS: Between Michigan Avenue and Clybourn Street in Milwaukee

SIZE: 1,000 feet of railroad track

START MONTH: April of 2023

COMPLETION: Tracks laid in late June, additional street work to wrap up in August of 2023

OWNER: City of Milwaukee

DEVELOPER: Barrett Lo Visionary Development

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kiewit Corporation

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: HNTB

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Brookfield-based raSmith provided surveying services for installation of 1,000 feet of streetcar track going directly under the Couture luxury apartment tower. The new track runs from Cass Street to the east, turns south through the Couture and turns back west to connect with existing track on Clybourn Street, Milwaukee officials said.

Nebraska-based Kiewit Corporation will serve as primary contractor, the same company that constructed existing streetcar tracks in 2018.