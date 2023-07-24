BUILDING BLOCKS: The Hop Milwaukee streetcar track expansion

ADDRESS: Between Michigan Avenue and Clybourn Street in Milwaukee
SIZE: 1,000 feet of railroad track
START MONTH: April of 2023
COMPLETION: Tracks laid in late June, additional street work to wrap up in August of 2023
OWNER: City of Milwaukee
DEVELOPER: Barrett Lo Visionary Development
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kiewit Corporation
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: HNTB
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Brookfield-based raSmith provided surveying services for installation of 1,000 feet of streetcar track going directly under the Couture luxury apartment tower. The new track runs from Cass Street to the east, turns south through the Couture and turns back west to connect with existing track on Clybourn Street, Milwaukee officials said.
Nebraska-based Kiewit Corporation will serve as primary contractor, the same company that constructed existing streetcar tracks in 2018.