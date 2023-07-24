Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Building partially collapses in Green Bay

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 24, 2023 9:44 am

Green Bay building collapse

A car crashed into the front of a business on Main Street in Green Bay on Sunday night, leading to a partial collapse of the building. (Photo from The Main Salon & Spa via Facebook)

A car that crashed into a building on Main Street in Green Bay has destroyed part of the structure.

According to WLUK Fox 11, officers were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Sunday for a minivan that crashed into the Main Street Commons building, causing a portion of the building to collapse.

Main Street is closed between St. George Street and North Irwin Avenue on Monday.

Police say initial reports by witnesses indicate reckless driving as a cause of the crash, according to WLUK.

Both the driver of the minivan, a 29-year-old Green Bay woman, and the passenger of the minivan, a 27-year-old Oneida man, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was taken into custody, according to reports.


