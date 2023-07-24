Building partially collapses in Green Bay

A car that crashed into a building on Main Street in Green Bay has destroyed part of the structure.

According to WLUK Fox 11, officers were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Sunday for a minivan that crashed into the Main Street Commons building, causing a portion of the building to collapse.

Main Street is closed between St. George Street and North Irwin Avenue on Monday.

Police say initial reports by witnesses indicate reckless driving as a cause of the crash, according to WLUK.

Both the driver of the minivan, a 29-year-old Green Bay woman, and the passenger of the minivan, a 27-year-old Oneida man, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was taken into custody, according to reports.