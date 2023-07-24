Construction jobs surge in 33 states, housing starts slide and worker salaries jump in AGC digest

The number of construction jobs on July 21 has increased from a year ago in 33 states, while housing starts have slid and salaries for construction workers jumped, all according to the latest Associated General Contractors (AGC) data digest.

Wisconsin construction job growth in early July was 1.4%, or 41,200 year-over-year according to data from a Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publication.

The states with the most jobs added were Texas, (30,500 jobs or 3.9%), New York, (10,100 jobs or 2.6%), Arkansas (6,700 jobs or 11.8%) and Kentucky (6,600 jobs, 8%). AGC analysts said that states such as Missouri, Colorado, North Dakota and Vermont saw jobs drop over 12 months.

New residential construction, which is considered an economic indicator, in June fell 8% from May at a seasonally adjusted rate, according to AGC’s analysis of Census Bureau data. That follows a 16% jump from April to May.

Starts fell 8.1% year-over-year, while single-family starts fell 7% for the month and 7.4% year-over-year, AGC officials said. Multifamily developments of five or more units fell 12% and 11%, respectively. Residential construction permits, especially multifamily permits, had slid while single-family permits have risen for five months in a row, officials added.

“While there were 977,000 multifamily units under construction – the most in the 54-year history of the series – the drop in starts and permits suggest multifamily spending may soon shrink,” AGC officials noted.

Settlements for union craft construction workers increased 4.4% between January and June of 2023, the Construction Labor Research Council reported. That’s a 0.5% increase from 2022 and an increase of 1.6% from 2020 to the second quarter of 2023, the report added. Laborers had the largest increase (5.2%), and glaziers the smallest (2.9%).

The median salary for construction workers is $58,000 according to the ADP Research Institute, the research center for human resources software firm ADP. That’s higher than the median of $49,000 for all U.S. industries, ADP officials added.

“In June, the median salary for construction workers was up 5% [y/y], outpacing the 3.8% growth [overall]. New construction hires—those who started at a new job within the last three months—had an average starting salary of $43,680, up 2.5% [y/y]. That’s higher than the $35,360 average for industries overall,” ADP officials noted.

The Architecture Billings Index (ABI) registered a seasonally adjusted score of 50.1, down 51.0 in May, according to the American Institute of Architects (AIA). The index is derived from the portion of responding architecture firms that report a gain in billings over the previous month less the share reporting a decline in billings, AIA officials said. Any score over 50 on the 0-100 scale shows more increased billings reported than there were decreased billings a month before, officials added.

Contractors can fill out the 2023 Autodesk/AGC Workforce Survey here. The results will be posted in late August, AGC officials said.