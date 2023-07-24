Summer at the Storm Drains selfie contest kicks off in Madison area

The City of Madison Engineering Division announced the start of Summer at the Storm Drains 2023, a contest where community members take selfies in front of storm drain murals inside Dane County. The Clean Lakes Alliance and Dane County are both partners in the scavenger-style competition.

Prizes include rain barrels, free consultation with a Madison stormwater engineer to build a rain garden on a property owner’s property or native plant selection of same value and $1,000 worth of gift cards to local lakeside restaurants and businesses, city officials said. Contestants can snap a selfie and email it to the city to enter into a raffle for a prize, city officials added.

The contest will run from Monday until Aug. 6, in time for Wisconsin Stormwater Week. The state stormwater celebration is from Aug. 5-13, officials noted.

Dane County released an interactive digital map and a printable PDF version. Each map shows the location of every stormwater mural in the county.

Contestants are asked to email each selfie to [email protected] and receive one entry in the raffle, city officials said. People can submit a new selfie for each mural location to enter the raffle multiple times, and multiple selfies at the same mural will count for one entry for that location, officials added. Contestants must include a contact name and email for prize notification.

City, county and Clean Lakes Alliance staff after the contest deadline will coordinate all entries and enter them in a raffle drawing, officials said. The city website and engineering division Facebook page will post contest winners at the end of Stormwater Week 2023, officials added.

The city asked contestants to only take photos from the sidewalk and not in the street. Some drain murals are located between the sidewalk and the curb. Others are in the sidewalk in some locations.