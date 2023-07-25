Historic Brookfield train depot reopens as a coffee shop

Officials from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Monday announced the opening of a new Coffeeville location after a renovation project turned an 1867 train depot into a coffeehouse in Brookfield.

Jackson-based Coffeeville opened its second café at the former Brookfield Junction Depot, 2825 N. Brookfield Road. The City of Brookfield bought the building for a dollar and moved it more than 300 feet from its original home as part of a purchase agreement.

The city, Waukesha County and State of Wisconsin all put funding towards the new café, which also serves as a trailhead for a county bicycle trail.

Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and COO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, said the depot was “going to be a community hub for Brookfield.”

“Serving as a trailhead for a Waukesha County bike trail, the depot is also an iconic entrance to the city’s historic village area. Meanwhile, Coffeeville is building its business by offering not only quality coffee and food but also a place for residents to gather and support local musicians, crafters and others,” Rikkers said.

In 2019, WEDC used a $250,000 Community Development Investment (CDI) Grant to support the project, company officials said. The City of Brookfield bought the building from the Canadian Pacific Railway for $1 with an agreement it would move the depot to a new site across the intersection of North Brookfield Road and North Hills Drive, officials added.

The train depot was built in 1867 in the Village of Brookfield and is the second-oldest building in the city, Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto said. He added the reopening gave the historic depot a “new lease on life.”

The project took “decades” of planning, Ponto said, and noted the city, county, state and developer Noby Ventures spent six years making efforts.

Coffeeville owner Jack Kulwikowski opened the original café in Jackson in an 1800s log home that needed 20 months of rehabbing, WEDC officials said. Kulwikowski worked on the depot projects for around three years and was drawn by the building’s history, officials added.

“We want people to feel comfortable. But the main thing we offer here in Brookfield is an immersive experience to feel what it was like way back then. Everything is about quality, honoring history and providing an experience for customers,” Kulwikoski said.

In 1867, the depot was the second built to support a railroad junction for the Milwaukee & Waukesha Railroad, the first company to lay track in the state, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Crews moved the new location close to the original site in November of 2021.

The WEDC has awarded $45.2 million in CDI grants to 215 projects, between the program’s start in 2013 through March 2023, WEDC officials said. The investment is expected to generate nearly $879 million in capital investments statewide, officials added.