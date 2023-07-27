ABC top economist tells contractors to watch out for recession

Anirban Basu, the top economist for Associated Builders and Contractors, said on Wednesday the U.S. economy will face a recession in the next 12 months. That follows the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates to its highest level in more than 20 years, which Basu said should be cut to deal with economic headwinds.

Additional issues such as inventory cycle problems, a slowing labor market, consumers with less money to spend and a weakening global economy contribute to the economy’s increasing shakiness, Basu said. “It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” he remarked.

The Federal Reserve raised its funding rate a quarter-percent minutes before the webinar. Basu said that increase will have lingering effects on commercial construction and real estate. “The clock is ticking” on not only the current interest-rate rise but also raises preceding it, Basu added.

“I think the national economy is weakening. We’re seeing that in terms of job growth, retail spending and inventory cycle. … Excess inflation persists until the Federal Reserve may have to raise rates again. … It certainly will not start cutting rates anytime soon, and even if they don’t raise rates anymore, rates are sufficiently high to suppress economic growth,” Basu added.

However, public infrastructure projects boosted by the CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act will still see growth within the next five to seven years. Other sectors such as multifamily housing, manufacturing and data centers had a positive outlook as well. But many contractors are still dealing with finding skilled workers, according to a quick poll of webinar attendees on Wednesday.

In the poll, more than half of attendees (63%) said skills and worker shortages were the leading challenge for their companies.

Supply chain issues and worker shortages were the largest challenges for contractors, and worker shortage issues increased by more than a third between March 30, 2022 and April 5, 2023. The data comes from Sage Policy Group Inc., where Basu is the chairman and CEO.

Supply chain and materials problems were 43% in 2022 and 52% in 2023, while responses for worker shortages shot up from 19% to 58% year-over-year, according to Sage data.

At its current state, the U.S. economy was resilient despite higher costs, bank failures and the war between Russia and Ukraine, driving the price of natural gas up, Basu said. The country has a record level of employment and employers are looking for more workers, he added.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) “made progress” but wasn’t performing in ways that Basu said he anticipated. The CPI for all items was 3% in 2023 and all items, less food and energy, were 4.8%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The cost of capital has gone up and accessibility has become harder with the failure of banks such as Silicon Valley Bank and the Fed’s rising interest rates, Basu said. Construction and real estate are most sensitive to interest rates and scarce human capital is a problem for all construction sectors, he added.

Another rate hike is still on the table if the economy strengthens and keeps pressure on prices, Jerome Powell, chair of the federal reserve, said in a news conference on Wednesday.