Ramirez Family Foundation buys Cardinal Stritch campus for $24 million

The Ramirez Family Foundation on Wednesday announced it purchased the former Cardinal Stritch campus for $24 million.

It’s not clear yet what the Foundation has plans for campus yet, but officials said the facilities are educational ministries which are the organization’s primary focus.

The Foundation moved quickly to reach a purchase agreement when the campus was first available, Gus and Becky Ramirez, foundation co-chairs, said in a statement. Cardinal Stritch closed its doors for the last time at the end of the spring semester of 2023.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a unique property that will, in time, provide the Ramirez Family Foundation with a platform to make an even larger impact,” Gus and Becky Ramirez remarked.

“While we have a broad vision to expand access to a high-quality, Christian education for underserved students in Milwaukee, our specific plans for the campus will be determined after careful consideration, analysis and input from educational leaders at (St. Augustine Preparatory Academy),” they added.

The Cardinal Stritch University Board of Trustees and the Vatican approved the transaction of the 43.5-acre campus. The land contains 12 buildings with a combined 607,000 square feet.

The Foundation and hundreds of donors supported a 900-student facility expansion at St. August Preparatory Academy, bumping school capacity up to 2,400 improvements. Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services is overseeing construction with Milwaukee-based Korb + Associates.