JP Cullen, Mortenson, Wells Concrete use new technology on UW Eastpark Medical Center tower project

Project officials announced a milestone in the University of Wisconsin Eastpark Medical Center ambulatory center, as Mortenson, JP Cullen and Wells Concrete team up to complete a concrete parking deck by early 2024.

In May 2022, UW Health concocted a plan for a 469,000-square-foot, seven-story ambulatory clinic on the west side of the hospital center outside of Madison. The medical center has been fully erected, and work began on a parking deck using prefabricated concrete, Clinton Krell, business development manager for Wells Concrete, said.

The project is set for completion in early 2024, when it will be turned over to owner UW Health, Wells officials said. Project partners include Milwaukee-based GRAEF and architecture firm HKS.

The ambulatory facility will house specialties such as women’s complex care, adult cancer care, advanced imaging and laboratory services and clinical trials, UW Health officials said. Breaking ground was a “momentous step forward,” Alan Kaplan, CEO of UW Health, said in a statement.

UW Health contracted JP Cullen and Mortenson to partner and build an ambulatory clinic with two towers, JP Cullen officials said. The south site of the new campus will have the only upright proton therapy treatment center, a type of radiation treatment for cancer patients, in North America, officials added.

Now that the ambulatory structure is erected, Wells is halfway finished building a five-story, 846-stall parking garage with spaces for electric vehicles, Krell said. The company is using prefabricated concrete structures from two manufacturing centers in Wisconsin and Minnesota to expedite the building process.

“Since we have manufacturing facilities in multiple states, we were able to use a Wisconsin facility and Minnesota facility to expedite delivery of (prefabricated concrete). There’s a lot of prefabricated material that goes into this structure, so we were able to have two of our plants team up and get through the design and production phases faster than if one plant produced it all,” Krell added.

Wells used a CNC machine, which uses automated tools controlled by a preprogrammed computer, to create formwork for the parking deck. The structure is supposed to blend seamlessly with the complex architecture of the main building with fins and in-set faceted windows.

“We were able to use new technology to produce formwork for those complex architectural pieces. We used our CNC machine to create formwork that’s rather complex, more complex than what we’ve done in the past so we’re exploring new territory to create a higher-end product,” Krell added.

Crews will install a photovoltaic array on top of the parking deck and the array is expected to generate power for 30% the campus, Wells officials said. Both the solar arrays and electric vehicle charging stations were a design consideration since the project was first planned more than a year ago, officials added.

The solar array is made of 2,064 panels that will cover the top floor of the parking garage supply over 1 megawatt of power to the facility, Steven Mumm, project manager for UW Health, said. Quest Renewables designed the system and consulted with HKS, Graef and IMEG. Mortenson and JP Cullen crews with Staff Electric will complete on-site construction, Mumm said.

The garage also had six dual head ChargePoint EV chargers, Mumm added.