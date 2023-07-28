Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 31, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|31-Jul
|10:00 AM
|Wauwatosa
|Milwaukee County, WY062503/04/05 ARPA: Correctional Kitchen and Tray Replacements
|851831
|Yes
|31-Jul
|8:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Wallfin Covers Installation
|849657
|No
|1-Aug
|9:00 AM
|Madison
|Dane County, Insulation of PSA Vessels
|849343
|Yes
|1-Aug
|9:30 AM
|Hobart
|Brown County, Overhead Door Replacement on Shed at Waste Transfer Station
|851821
|No
|1-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Sturtevant
|Administration Flooring Repair and Replacement, Racine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Sturtevant
|848440
|No
|1-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Elkhorn
|Walworth County, Judicial Center Security Upgrades
|851148
|No
|1-Aug
|10:00 AM
|West Bend
|Washington County, Herbert J. Tennies Government Center New Elevator Addition Project
|850235
|Yes
|1-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|City of Green Bay, Parks 8-23 Joannes Aquatic Center Reroofing
|851592
|No
|1-Aug
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics, Palmyra Municipal Airport – 88C1005 AIP-14
|851586
|No
|2-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|GPC, MEP Bidders, First and Second Floor Renovation, Milwaukee Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Milwaukee
|846541-GPC 846561-MEP
|No
|2-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|Brown County, OneMap: Wetlands, Hydro and Land Cover Mapping
|851569
|No
|2-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Eau Claire
|Eau Claire County, Solar Array for Ag Center and DHS Building
|848695
|Yes
|2-Aug
|1:30 PM
|Fond du Lac
|City of Fond du Lac, Police Department Remodel Phases 5 & 6
|848360
|Yes
|3-Aug
|10:00 AM
|Waukesha
|City of Waukesha, Demolition and Asbestos Abatement of 315 N West Ave
|852393
|No
|3-Aug
|12:00 PM
|Marshfield
|Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics, Airfield Pavement Repairs at Marshfield Municipal airport
|851904
|No