Home / Pre-Bid Meetings / Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 31, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of July 31, 2023

By: Rick Benedict July 28, 2023 6:00 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Date Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
31-Jul 10:00 AM Wauwatosa Milwaukee County, WY062503/04/05 ARPA: Correctional Kitchen and Tray Replacements 851831 Yes
31-Jul 8:00 AM Madison City of Madison,                                                                          Wallfin Covers Installation 849657 No
1-Aug 9:00 AM Madison Dane County,                                                                          Insulation of PSA Vessels 849343 Yes
1-Aug 9:30 AM Hobart Brown County, Overhead Door Replacement on Shed at Waste Transfer Station 851821 No
1-Aug 10:00 AM Sturtevant Administration Flooring Repair and Replacement, Racine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Sturtevant 848440 No
1-Aug 10:00 AM Elkhorn Walworth County,                                                                        Judicial Center Security Upgrades 851148 No
1-Aug 10:00 AM West Bend Washington County,                                                                        Herbert J. Tennies Government Center New Elevator Addition Project 850235 Yes
1-Aug 10:00 AM Green Bay City of Green Bay,                                                                      Parks 8-23 Joannes Aquatic Center Reroofing 851592 No
1-Aug 2:00 PM Virtual Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics, Palmyra Municipal Airport – 88C1005 AIP-14 851586 No
2-Aug 10:00 AM Milwaukee GPC, MEP Bidders, First and Second Floor Renovation, Milwaukee Readiness Center, Department of Military Affairs, Milwaukee 846541-GPC  846561-MEP No
2-Aug 10:00 AM Virtual Brown County,                                                                             OneMap: Wetlands, Hydro and Land Cover Mapping 851569 No
2-Aug 10:00 AM Eau Claire Eau Claire County,                                                                                                                    Solar Array for Ag Center and DHS Building 848695 Yes
2-Aug 1:30 PM Fond du Lac City of Fond du Lac,                                                                    Police Department Remodel Phases 5 & 6 848360 Yes
3-Aug 10:00 AM Waukesha City of Waukesha,                                                                    Demolition and Asbestos Abatement of 315 N West Ave 852393 No
3-Aug 12:00 PM Marshfield Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics, Airfield Pavement Repairs at Marshfield Municipal airport 851904 No

