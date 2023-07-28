Wisconsin Highway 20 project gets approval for $12.9 million contract

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Wednesday that Gov. Tony Evers signed a $12.9 million contract with Waukesha-based Payne and Dolan to rebuild nearly 10 miles of road on Wisconsin Highway 20 in Racine and Walworth counties.

The multi-year project calls for new asphalt pavement, storm sewer installation, improvements to the sanitary sewer and installation of a 12-inch water main, WisDOT officials said. Crews will work along WIS 20 from Thomas Drive in East Troy to Buena Park in Waterford, officials added.

Work begins Monday between Thomas Drive to the west of County ES, officials said. Drivers will have to use Interstate 43 and U.S. Highway 12 as a detour during 2023 work, officials noted.

Work will happen in cycles between spring and late fall or early winter until 2025, according to 511WI. The first round of construction ends in late fall or early winter, and kicks back up again between spring and winter of 2024. The final stretch of the project in 2025 starts in spring and ends in summer.

WisDOT officials said access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.