Fate of freeway in question as WisDOT hosts I-794 interchange public meetings this week

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation invited Milwaukee residents to attend public meetings and review concepts for the Interstate 794 downtown overpass, including possible plans to remove nearly a mile of freeway.

WisDOT released concepts to address the freeway’s infrastructural aging problems, including a plan to remove the I-794 between the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan and replace it with at-grade boulevards. Advocates for removal say this can bring in development worth more than a billion dollars, but some business groups expressed concern that demolition could create bottlenecks in adjacent streets.

Members of the public can weigh in at two open house meetings this week. WisDOT on Tuesday will host its first public meeting session from 4-7 p.m. at Milwaukee Marriott Downtown, 625 N. Milwaukee St. in Milwaukee. Another meeting is slated for Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at St. Thomas More High School, 2601 E. Morgan Ave. in Milwaukee.

If the freeway was turned into a boulevard, traffic would disperse through city streets at grade and spread into St. Paul, Michigan and Wisconsin avenues, said Taylor Korslin, who is part of an advocacy group called Rethink 794. He cited WisDOT’s study that a third of traffic on East Clybourn Avenue would exit at the Lincoln Memorial Boulevard juncture and the remaining two thirds would continue north and south.

“It’s not like you’re loading all this traffic on one city street,” Korslin added, noting the I-794 was under reconstruction between 2013 and 2015 and that’s how traffic dispersed during the project.

During a city meeting, Milwaukee Common Council Member Robert Bauman said he was concerned about corporate interests and private owners holding back on the plan, naming the board of the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District #21. The board includes leadership from U.S. Bank and Northwestern Mutual, and the latter is hatching its own redevelopment plans downtown.

During a panel discussion at Marquette University, BID #21 CEO Beth Weirick said her organization hadn’t yet taken a stance but asked about the implications for moving goods and services.

Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association, said more than half of the millions of visitors that visited the neighborhood over the past year visited from at least 10 miles away. He said traffic was a “glaring concern” and removing the freeway would conflict with plans to narrow nearby Water Street.

WisDOT released a total of nine concepts in late June. Two concepts to remove I-794 could free up between 15 and 18 acres of developable land, according to the transportation agency. Concepts included reconstructing the freeway as-is, improving some parts of the freeway and taking away some freeway access points.