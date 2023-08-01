Local unions team up with United Way to provide school supplies for Milwaukee area youth

Officials from the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council on Tuesday delivered backpacks and school supplies to K-12 students in support of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s yearly Backpack Coalition.

The Building Trades, Insulators Local 19, Electrical Workers Local 494, Operating Engineers Local 139 and Iron Workers Local 8 loaded trailers together and delivered supplies to 11 schools, United Way officials said. Each participating school is a member of the Milwaukee Community Schools Partnership, officials added

Dan Bukiewicz, president of the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council, said the organization was happy to work in partnership with United Way.

“The Milwaukee Building Trades are not just building careers, they are also building great communities. We are happy to be working in partnership with United Way to deliver these backpacks,” he added.

The Backpack Coalition has been serving the community for more than 20 years and has been led by United Way since 2014, officials said. The coalition is providing backpacks and school supplies to students with financial constraints and helping ensure they succeed in school, officials added.

The coalition each year distributes thousands of backpacks with school supplies to students in grades K-12, officials said. In 2022, the coalition sent more than 7,600 new backpacks filled with school supplies to students in Milwaukee Community Schools and schools in Waukesha and Washington counties, officials added.