Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Slider / Local unions team up with United Way to provide school supplies for Milwaukee area youth

Local unions team up with United Way to provide school supplies for Milwaukee area youth

By: Ethan Duran August 1, 2023 2:16 pm

Officials from several labor unions on Tuesday delivered backpacks filled with school supplies to 11 Milwaukee-area schools. The Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County partnered for the event. Photo courtesy of Dan Herda/United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Officials from the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council on Tuesday delivered backpacks and school supplies to K-12 students in support of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s yearly Backpack Coalition.

The Building Trades, Insulators Local 19, Electrical Workers Local 494, Operating Engineers Local 139 and Iron Workers Local 8 loaded trailers together and delivered supplies to 11 schools, United Way officials said. Each participating school is a member of the Milwaukee Community Schools Partnership, officials added

Dan Bukiewicz, president of the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council, said the organization was happy to work in partnership with United Way.

“The Milwaukee Building Trades are not just building careers, they are also building great communities. We are happy to be working in partnership with United Way to deliver these backpacks,” he added.

The Backpack Coalition has been serving the community for more than 20 years and has been led by United Way since 2014, officials said. The coalition is providing backpacks and school supplies to students with financial constraints and helping ensure they succeed in school, officials added.

The coalition each year distributes thousands of backpacks with school supplies to students in grades K-12, officials said. In 2022, the coalition sent more than 7,600 new backpacks filled with school supplies to students in Milwaukee Community Schools and schools in Waukesha and Washington counties, officials added.


Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo