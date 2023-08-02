Minnesota wage theft law goes into effect, but would it fly in Wisconsin?

The Construction Worker Wage Protection Act, a Minnesota law that holds contractors and developers responsible for subcontractor wage violations on their job sites, was established on Tuesday.

The new law was part of an omnibus jobs and labor bill signed into law during the 2023 legislative session, and officials from the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters said it “gives workers hope in collecting their unpaid wages for the work that has already been performed.” A similar law in Illinois went into effect in 2022.

According to the bill text, contractors for Minnesota projects will be held equally responsible for unpaid wages, benefits and penalties when a case is brought against a subcontractor.

“A contractor entering into a construction contract shall assume and is liable for any unpaid wages, fringe benefits, penalties, and resulting liquidated damages owed to a claimant or third party acting on the claimant’s behalf by a subcontractor at any tier acting under, by, or for the contractor or its subcontractors for the claimant’s performance of labor,” the new law text added.

The legislation builds on a 2019 wage theft law to create new wage and hour requirements for employers and offers stiffer penalties to employees who violate.

In Minnesota and the upper Midwest, there are numerous cases of undocumented workers working for third- or fourth-tier subcontractors. Those workers have had their health care and benefits withheld by employers who threaten to call the authorities on them, said Adam Duininck, director of government affairs for NCSRCC. Because workers can’t seek justice from a direct employer, one thing the carpenters looked at was how to make others responsible for unpaid wages, Duininck said.

A similar law in Wisconsin would help raise awareness to wage theft and bring enforcement to the problem, Duininck added.

“There’s a problem that’s out there and the best solution is this kind of, who is responsible for workers being paid. This type of policy can raise awareness to the problem and help bring real enforcement and real recourse for workers who are the victims of this cash pay model,” Duininck added.

In Wisconsin, employees have the right to file a wage claim with the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) if there is a dispute with an employer about the amount of wages owed, according to the DWD website. With a few exceptions, employers are required to pay workers all wages earned at least monthly and with no longer than 31 days between pay periods, DWD officials added.

Because general contractors were responsible for all aspects of a project, they should be held accountable for wage theft that happens on their sites, Duininck said.

“General (contractors) are responsible for safety, OSHA violations and are responsible for workers’ compensation. It makes sense to us in Minnesota they should be responsible for workers being paid. It exists to be a project manager and oversee all aspects of the job. If a general contractor hires subcontractors just to perform labor and doing so because they know workers are being paid cash or cheated to have a cheaper price on the job side, I don’t see how that logic is helpful for their business model,” Duininck added.

John Schulze, the director of legal and government affairs for Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, said the law’s exemption of contractors signed with a union excluded a large percentage of Minnesota construction workers from its protection. He pointed out around a third of Minnesota construction workers belong to a union, according to the Union Membership and Coverage Database.

“A simple Google search shows that collective bargaining agreements don’t always guarantee union contractors will pay their union employees. If this new law is such a panacea, why does it exclude such a large percentage of Minnesota construction workers from its protection?” Schulze added.

In 2021, the Joint Task Force on Worker Misclassification and Payroll Fraud recommended the state draft rules to hold general contractors accountable for wage theft on job sites. Gov. Tony Evers created the task force in 2019.