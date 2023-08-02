Tom Miotke, who served as board president of AGC of Greater Milwaukee, dies at age 77

Tom Miotke, who served as board president for the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee, has died, according to a statement from AGC-GM officials. He was 77.

“It is with great remorse we share the passing of Tom Miotke. He leaves behind a great legacy of service to the industry including serving as AGC-GM Board President in 1995 and 2005. Our sympathies to the Miotke family, and our forever thanks to Tom for his leadership and dedication to representing the best of the AGC – skill, integrity and responsibility,” a statement from AGC-GM officials said.

Miotke was born in Milwaukee on April 6, 1946. He was laid to rest on July 6, according to an obituary. He was one of the original co-op students who joined Jansen Construction while studying at Marquette University in 1965, and graduated with a degree in civil engineering, the obituary added. After that, he obtained his professional engineer license and later became chief executive officer at Jansen and chairman of the board until 2010.

He belonged to and led many professional and community organizations such as AGC-GM, Mason Contractors, Hartford Lions Club and the World Presidents’ Organization, the obituary said. He also received notable accommodations, including the Melvin Jones Fellowship award, the obituary added.

Miotke is survived by his wife of 51 years, his son, daughter, grandchildren and brother, the obituary said. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Miotke, the obituary added.