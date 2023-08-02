WisDOT names first female deputy secretary

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson has appointed Kristina Boardman as the agency’s next deputy secretary.

Boardman, who has been with the agency since 2005, becomes WisDOT’s first female deputy secretary after serving as the administrator of WisDOT’s Division of Motor Vehicles since 2016. As chief operating officer, she will oversee the department’s operations, which includes 3,200 employees, dozens of field offices and a biennial budget of more than $8 billion.

Boardman replaces outgoing Deputy Secretary Paul Hammer, who is leaving the department to become deputy secretary at the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

Boardman is currently the chair of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators International Board of Directors, a national leadership role she holds through September.