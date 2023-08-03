AIA Wisconsin Design Awards program recognizes 10 projects in 2023

The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) announced 10 winners for its 2023 Design Awards program, including a new building at Marquette University and an expo center in Green Bay.

The institute received a total of 64 entries and all projects were designed by AIA Wisconsin architect members, officials said. Three projects were awarded the Honor Award for overall excellence and seven projects received Merit Awards for distinction in a focus area. Projects all over the world qualified as long as they were submitted by a Wisconsin architect member, officials added.

This year’s jury was comprised of Janette S. Blackburn, FAIA, of Shepley Bulfinch, Jennifer Park, AIA, of Park Fowler Plus and Todd Hoehn at WEISS/MANFREDI. Officials said this year’s framework for excellence asked questions about how projects considered social and environmental issues in their design.

Ten projects were recognized this year for AIA Wisconsin’s 2023 Design Awards. Here are the projects.

Dr. E.J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall at Marquette University

The 109,000-square-foot, four-story facility is home to Marquette University’s College of Business Administration programs, the Graduate School of Management and Leadership programs, AIA Wisconsin officials said. Architecture firms BNIM and Workshop Architects worked on the project, and J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc. was the general contractor.

Egg Harbor Lodge II

Located in the eponymous Door County village, Egg Harbor Lodge II was built to stick out from the staid buildings in the vacation destination, according to officials. Johnsen Schmaling Architects designed the articulate, low-slung lodge and Tielens Construction performed the general contracting.

Cornell College Richard and Norma Small Athletic and Wellness Center

The athletic facility was built to be fully accessible, visually open inside and out and on par with modern sizing standards. Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater designed the facility in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Mortenson Construction served as the general contractor.

Peninsula Art School and Gallery: Youth Studio & Adult Studio Additions

HGA led designs for a revival of an aging art school hidden away in Door County near the Bayshore Highway. The project called for more expansion and visibility as school officials bought more property north of campus. The Boldt Company was the general contractor working in in Fish Creek, Wis.

Resch Expo Center

With a sweeping roofline and grand entrance, the Resch Expo Center is adjacent to Lambeau Field and is connected to the existing Resch Center area. Kahler Slater designed the project with Kansas-City based Populous. Miron Construction was the general contractor for the 266,000-square foot building.

Gallery Shed

Born of a retired couples’ conversation of about an “unconventional” dream home, the Gallery Shed was built in Jackson, Wis. Wauwatosa-based Galbraith Carnahan Architects led design work and Waukesha-based Highpoint Design Build Group served as the general contractor.

9th & Broadway

Hailing from Sacramento, Calif., the 9th & Broadway duplex community occupies a long-vacant parcel in the city’s Richmond Grove district. The project is a return from neglect after construction of an interstate highway severed the area from other neighborhoods, AIA officials said. Milwaukee-based Johnsen Schmaling Architects led architecture work for the colorful houses. Sacramento-based Indie Capital served as general contractor.

Schwanke-Kasten Jewelers

Milwaukee-based La Dallman Architects led designs of a second story addition for a family-owned jeweler’s shop in Whitefish Bay, Wis. The Dahlman Construction Company, another firm from Milwaukee, was the project general contractor. The addition shows how small-scale projects can have an outsized impact on their urban contexts, officials explained.

WHEDA Headquarters

Madison-based Potter Lawson Inc. served as the primary architect for a reboot of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) headquarters in the state’s capital city. The development includes five stories and is the second phase of Madison development that will use an entire city block. Ideal Builders, another Madison firm, led general contracting work.

The Frederick Underwood Log Home

After a conflict between a community and the developer who wanted to demolish a cabin, the 1921 Underwood Log Home was moved to a concrete foundation and given new life as an office. Wauwatosa-based Galbraith Carnahan Architects led architecture and contracting work for this project in their own city.