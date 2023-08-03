Public gets chance to view WisDOT’s options for I-794

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation this week held two open house meetings to gather input from residents and let the public review several design concepts to replace the freeway, redesign it with improvements or remove it entirely.

WisDOT’s design concepts includes choices to replace the nearly 50-year-old freeway in kind, design an improved freeway or remove nearly a mile of it altogether between the Milwaukee River and the Hoan Bridge.

Hundreds of Milwaukee-area residents attended two open house sessions at the Milwaukee Marriott Downtown hotel and St. Thomas More High School and reviewed WisDOT’s suggestions, talked to transportation staff and left behind suggestions on sticky notes.

David Pittman, a civil engineer for WisDOT, said the agency will meet with the public several more times this year and the engagement is part of early stages to come up with a “selected alternative.” WisDOT officials met with stakeholders and neighborhood groups a year before releasing its I-794 plans.

“We’ve been working on this project for about a year now and during that year we’ve met with the public, neighborhood groups, the city and county. This is the first time the general public is seeing some of these concepts, but these concepts are informed by stakeholders, business and community leadership feedback we got previously,” Pittman added.

Officials anticipate finding a selected alternative in the summer of next year and move onto a final design phase between 2025 and 2026. Construction could start as early as 2026, but it depends on what alternative comes out on top. Both the final design and construction will need funding approval from the Legislature, Pittman added.

The study includes nine concepts: One to replace the freeway in kind, six to improve and two to remove up to a mile of freeway. Introducing many concepts of once was the best course of action because there were so many competing interests around the freeway, Pittman said.

“There’s a lot of ways to go about this and we want to show the public the different decision points we have to make and give them an opportunity to comment on that. It also helps us draw our purpose and need for the public,” he added.

Milwaukee on Monday adopted a new downtown plan, called Conne+ting MKE. The plan includes a goal for the I-794 to be removed or redesigned in a smaller space. Pittmann said all of WisDOT’s concepts are on the table right now and align with the downtown plan.

The plan also calls for safe options for bicyclists and pedestrians, which is also in line with Milwaukee’s downtown plan, said Trevor Fannon, southeast region communications director for WisDOT.

“We want to keep in mind bike and pedestrian safety, so we want to provide for increased connectivity of sidewalks and make intersections safer. If you look at our freeway improvement concepts, we have a lot of five-legged intersections on Clybourn Street we want to reduce and help with pedestrian crossing,” Pittman explained.

At the open house meeting, some residents who approved of removal said it would benefit pedestrians, cyclists and development. Others raised concerns about traffic spillage into other city streets if the highway, which serves tens of thousands of vehicles, is removed.

Jonathan Brostoff, a Milwaukee Common Council member who represents the third district, said he was in favor of the removal option and said it will “open up” the area. The interstate spur was “strangling” the area from its full potential, he added.

At a panel discussion, Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association, said a tear down would be “problematic.” The association is lobbying the city of Milwaukee to narrow nearby Water Street.

In 2022, the annual average of daily traffic on I-794 was a total of 73,900 vehicles at the Milwaukee River, including 3.1% trucks, according to a WisDOT travel pattern fact sheet. There was a total of 42,500 vehicles at the Hoan Bridge with 3.7% of them trucks. The agency estimated around 26,600 vehicles traveled daily through the Lake Interchange in 2022 using the I-794 mainline.

Interested parties can view the study and leave feedback at 794lakeinterchange.wisconsindot.gov. Initial design concepts are also available online.