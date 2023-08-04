Milwaukee County will host “Safe Streets Roadshow” public engagement sessions for rest of summer

The Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) on Tuesday announced it will continue its “Safe Streets Roadshow” public engagement sessions throughout the summer with meetings across 19 municipalities.

The Safe Streets Roadshow lets residents to weigh in on topics such as reckless driving and multimodal transport during a series of meetings for the rest of the summer, officials said. One session will be held in Spanish in Milwaukee on Aug. 24. MCDOT will also have a booth at two community events in South Milwaukee and West Milwaukee, officials added.

The sessions are part of the Complete Communities Transportation Planning Project, a county effort to increase multimodal safety and address reckless driving, county officials said. The project is supported by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program and part of the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, officials added.

Residents are invited to participate at any event no matter where they live in Milwaukee County, officials added.

Here’s a list of events in August.

Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Oak Creek Public Library, 8040 S. 6th St., Oak Creek

Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Kosciuoszko Community Center, 2201 S. 7th Street, Milwaukee

Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Whitefish Bay Public Library, 5420 N. Marlborough Dr.

Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Friendship Circle Café and Bakery, 8649 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point

Aug. 18 at 5-7 p.m. at the West Milwaukee Intermediate School, 5104 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee. MCDOT will have a booth at the National Night Out Event

Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Center, 1545 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee. This meeting and accompanying materials will be entirely in Spanish.

After hosting 13 Safe Street Roadshow meetings this summer, County officials said they saw a 77% increase in meeting attendees between June and July. Residents said streets would feel safer if more people used transit, biking and walking as regular modes of transportation, if people understood traffic rules and if vehicles slowed down.