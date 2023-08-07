Irgens seeks to fill final parcel at The Corridor in Brookfield

Brookfield officials on Monday will consider Irgens Partners’ request to approve plans for a nearly 22,000-square-foot retail and medical building on the last available parcel at The Corridor.

Milwaukee-based real estate developer Irgens wants to build an approximately 21,500-square-foot rentable, multi-tenant retail center over a vacant lot at 350 Discovery Drive, Rob Oldenburg, senior vice president of development, said in a letter to Brookfield staff. The developer requested the city amend The Corridor’s planned development district (PDD) to allow an offset for a lot to change from 10 to five feet along Swanson Elementary School.

Swanson officials wanted a more secure perimeter between the elementary school and the development, Martin Castro, principal of Swanson Elementary School, wrote in a letter. He added the Elmbrook School District supported the project and wanted to prioritize student safety.

The developer will install new landscaping near the fencing, trees and bushes that buffer Swanson from the parcel, Oldenburg said. Changing the PDD was “critical” because modifying the building footprint parking design, or both without the offset reduction would have adverse effects on leasing efforts, he added.

“Swanson Elementary School and the Elmbrook School District will not be negatively impacted by the amended PDD. The Project’s uses will be exclusively commercial in nature, with no impact to Elmbrook School District’s student enrollment, class-sizes, etc. Elmbrook School District will benefit from the tax revenue created by The Corridor without the added costs of additional school-age children,” Oldenburg added.

In June, the Brookfield Plan Commission unanimously recommended that Irgens amend the PDD for a third time and allow a reduction for parking setbacks and offsets.

The commission will meet and consider the request at 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a city agenda. If the commission approves the change, the item will go to the Brookfield Common Council next.

The construction timeline will depend on leasing, said Steve Palec, chief marketing officer for Irgens. “We have some active prospects and are working with them to determine the scheduling,” he added.

The site is located on the west side of Discovery Drive, south of Bluemound Road and west of the intersection at Calhoun Road, Irgens officials said. Around 35,000 vehicles per day travel on Bluemound Road near the 1.6-acre parcel, officials added.

Oldenburg said this is the last developable site in The Corridor but added it won’t be the last project in the city of Brookfield.

“With state-of-the-art office projects, first-class fitness, high-end retail and medical facilities, we are committed to both the highest quality projects and providing additional services to our occupiers and neighbors in Brookfield. While this is the last developable site in The Corridor, we will continue that focus. Undoubtedly this will not be our last contribution to the community,” Oldenburg added.

In 2022, Irgens revealed plans to redevelop a 16-acre site once home to Boston Store in Brookfield Square. The developer has projects recent and ongoing in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Illinois and Arizona.

The developer first broke ground for The Corridor in 2015. The 66-acre, mixed-use development was projected to bring more than $142 million in development value, and is located across from the Brownstones Shopping Center at 17500 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield. The Corridor’s tenants include ProHealth Care, Dick’s Sporting Goods, AT&T and Portillo’s.

Eppstein Uhen Architects will serve as the primary architect for the final Corridor project.