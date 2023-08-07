Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Construction / Labor groups promote Line 5 relocation proposal as Enbridge seeks permits

Labor groups promote Line 5 relocation proposal as Enbridge seeks permits

By: Ethan Duran August 7, 2023 9:51 am

A section of Enbridge’s Line 5 above ground at a Mackinaw City, Michigan, pump station in 2016. Wisconsin labor groups are advocating for a relocation of pipeline going through tribal land in Ashland. They will stop in Kenosha to speak with elected officials and business leaders, as well as display a 34-foot of pipeline. (AP File Photo/John Flesher)

The Wisconsin Jobs & Energy Coalition on Thursday will stop in Kenosha to show support for a potential 42-mile Line 5 pipeline rerouting project following a federal settlement between energy company Enbridge and tribal leaders.

In 2022, U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled in favor of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians over Enbridge to shut down the pipeline and complete a reroute plan within five years, according to a complaint. Enbridge is proposing to relocate a 12-mile section of the Line 5 pipeline from the Bad River Reservation near Ashland, Wisconsin. The replacement pipeline will go around the reservation and measure around 42 miles, company officials said.

Elected officials, local businesses and agricultural leaders, tribal members and labor leaders will speak in front of a 34-foot piece of displayed pipeline, coalition officials said. The event will kick off at 3 p.m. at the Kenosha Union Club at 3030 39th Ave.

Enbridge will need permits from eight state and federal agencies before the project can start. State agencies include the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Public Service Commission (PSC), Department of Administration (DOA) and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Emily Pritzkow, executive director of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council, said her organization hoped the DNR would advance its permitting process for the project after the judge reaffirmed his decision.

“Judge Conley’s decision affirms the Line 5 relocation project and efforts to move permitting forward are more important than ever. We hope this ruling serves as a catalyst for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to advance the permitting process for this project, which has been pending for over three years. Wisconsin’s best-trained and highly skilled workers are ready to construct the safest pipeline in the country with the Line 5 relocation. It is time to put them to work,” Pritzkow added.

The Bad River Band accused Enbridge of trespassing and benefitting off the movement of crude oil and natural gas without giving restitution, according to the complaint. The Band also requested an environmental, pipeline safety and emergency response from Enbridge after a different pipeline spilled millions of gallons of crude oil into a Michigan river in 2010. The Band first filed the lawsuit in 2019.

Conley also ordered the company to pay a fee to the Bad River Band since its easement expired in 2013, racking up a total of $5.15 million in legal costs. The company will also make payments to the tribe each quarter as long as it operates the underground pipeline.

The coalition includes the Construction Business Group, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139, North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters and the Wisconsin Building Trades Council. The coalition has made stops around the state since 2022 advocating for the reroute project that will touch Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties.

Constructing a new relocated pipeline will create more than 700 construction jobs and “millions” of dollars in tax revenues, according to the coalition website.


Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo