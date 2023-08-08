Evers signs $1.06M contract with Radtke Contractors for WIS 26 project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Monday announced Gov. Tony Evers signed a $1.06 million contract with Winneconne-based Radtke Contractors to work on Wisconsin Highway 26 in Fond du Lac County.

The project overview includes replacing two structures on WIS 26 between County FF and WIS 23, WisDOT officials said. Work starts Aug. 14 and is expected to finish at the end of October 2023. WIS 26 will be closed during construction and a detour will be offered to motorists, officials added.

Crews will replace a vehicle bridge on WIS 26 over the west branch of the Fond du Lac River around two miles north of WIS 23 in the village of Rosendale. The project also calls for replacing a steel arch pipe culvert around 4.5 miles north of the bridge, just south of the WIS 26 intersection with County FF.

Additional work includes constructing a new slap span concrete bridge in alignment with existing parapets, replacing roadway approaches to the structure, raising the vertical profile for drainage and widening the bridge structure to current roadway standards. Crews will also replace a culvert in kind with a concrete pipe. The culvert will be in the same location and have a similar profile, WisDOT officials noted.

WIS 26 will be closed and detoured during construction, but crews will keep access open to local property owners, WisDOT officials said. However, a hard closure will happen at the bridge and culvert location. Motorists can use a detour at WIS 26 south of WIS 23 to U.S. Highway 151 to Interstate 41 and north to WIS 26, officials added.

The project is meant to replace rusty and deteriorating culverts, officials said. Improving WIS 26 for the long term will create a safer roadway for motorists by moving water off the pavement and into the drainage system, officials added.

WisDOT’s 511 Wisconsin website will have updated information on this project on the Northeast Region Weekly Highway Construction Update.

Motorists should slow down, be patient and pay attention to their surroundings in this work zone and all work zones, WisDOT officials said. Fatalities and injuries of highway workers and motorists happen each year in Wisconsin construction zones, officials added.