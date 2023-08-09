Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / TDR People / Crowley named chair of Large Urban Counties caucus

Crowley named chair of Large Urban Counties caucus

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 9, 2023 12:21 pm

David Crowley. (Photo courtesy of Milwaukee County)

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has been appointed as the chairman of the National Association of Counties’ Large Urban Counties Caucus (LUCC). The LUCC is a bipartisan group of leaders representing counties of over 500,000 residents. As an organization of large urban counties nationwide, LUCC is the voice of America’s metropolitan counties before Congress and the administration of the president of the United States.

As LUCC chair, Crowley will lead this cohort of America’s most populous counties, and act as a voice for our residents in D.C. Crowley will have the opportunity to represent Milwaukee County, NACo, and counties across the country in advocating for policies that directly benefit our residents.

Crowley was appointed by previous NACo President Gary Moore as an at-large member of the NACo Board of Directors, serving as one of 10 at-large members from 2020-2021.  Last year, he was named LUCC vice-chair by former NACo President Denise Winfrey.


