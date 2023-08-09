Kent Miller elected president and business manager of Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council

The Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council announced Wednesday that Kent Miller will be the organization’s next president and business manager for the next four years.

Miller thanked the council delegates and said he was looking forward to building off the organization’s collective accomplishments. He will serve a four-year term until the next election in August 2027.

“Our members and their families are the lifeblood of our union, and it is our priority to make their lives better. I look forward to continuing to build off our collective accomplishments, and I look forward to leading our union. We need to continue to organize new members and develop new contractor partnerships, as well as doubling down on workforce development and recruitment efforts,” Miller added.

The new president said the organization will work with other labor oganizations to get projects approved and create more work opportunities for members and contractor partners.

“We need to be at the forefront of organizing new markets and industries. And we will also continue to have the backs of elected officials who support our union way of life and who make it a staple to better the lives of our members and their families,” Miller added.

Council delegates elected six people to fill its executive board.

Anthony Neira, Business Manager, LIUNA Local 113, will serve as secretary and treasurer

Clark Jensen, Business Manager at LIUNA Local 140, will serve as vice president

Brian Dehnhoff, Business Manager at LIUNA Local 268

Gerald Schomaker, Business Manager at LIUNA Local 330

James Foye, Business Manager at LIUNA Local 464

Pete Arentz, Business Representative at LIUNA Local 140

In September of 2022, the council executive board appointed Miller to former president and business manager John Schmitt’s term. Schmitt retired after being a member with LIUNA for 48 years.

The Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council is made up of five Laborer local unions and represents nearly 9,000 workers throughout the state, LIUNA officials said. The organization works with employers in sectors such as transportation infrastructure, building, sewer and water, utility distribution, demolition and asbestos removal.