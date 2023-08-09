Wauwatosa gears up to build over 900 apartments at the former Boston Store at Mayfair

Wauwatosa officials revealed plans to build a total of 906 apartment units through a $57.9 million development plan for the former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall.

City officials proposed a new tax increment district (TID), which will be reviewed by the Joint Review Board on Thursday with an opportunity for public comment. It’s not clear yet who the project developer is, but officials shared plans to build hundreds of apartments over several phases.

The first phase of construction includes 463 multi-family housing units, a total of 617 parking stalls and nearly 6700 square feet of commercial space, according to the project proposal. The second phase will build 208 units and the third phase will build 235 units respectively. The last two phases will have associated parking and commercial space to go with, officials said.

The project also calls for $3 million for water main improvements and $1 million for pedestrian sidewalks both in and around the site, plans showed. Wauwatosa officials have earmarked $7.8 million for commercial parking space stalls, commercial space construction and stormwater improvements.

Through construction and financing costs, the total project cost is estimated around $57.9 million, plans showed. Included is $35.7 million in obligations to the development firm.

The city predicts that $111.6 million in property taxes would be added to its rolls after the third phase of construction wraps up in 2027.

The TID will cover around 21 acres of the southern end of Mayfair Mall, city officials said. Around 15 of those 21 acres, including a former Boston Store building, have been vacant for around five years, officials added.

In 2022, the city acquired the 15-acre Boston Store property at an auction and city officials said they wanted to redevelop the space to make sure Mayfair Mall “continues to be a premier mall.”

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said the 15-acre lot would be redeveloped to its “full value,” and the property is zoned for mixed-use projects.

The Community Development Authority bought the lot for $3.9 million. Bon-Ton, which owns the space, put the store up for auction after the company filed for bankruptcy back in 2018.

Two bidders put up offers that eventually fell through, so the city stepped in to take over.

Irgens is looking to redevelop the 16-acre site of a former Boston Store site in Brookfield Square. The Village of Greendale is working with a developer to fix up nearly 15 acres of a former Boston Store parcel at the Southridge Mall.

In 2022, Kohl’s announced plans to move into a former department store location in the HUB640 building in downtown Milwaukee.