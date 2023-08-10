Wisconsin approves $342M funding for state and higher education projects

The State Building Commission, chaired by Gov. Tony Evers, on Wednesday cleared nearly $342 million in funding for projects across the state, pulling the stops for construction and renovation of a dozen large buildings for various state agencies and higher education systems in Wisconsin.

Commission members voted unanimously on more than a dozen items, greenlighting funding for projects such as the construction of Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility in Milwaukee County and upgrades to the Marquette University School of Dentistry. The commission met at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center to approve a $12.5 million Cream Puff Pavilion renovation project.

Evers gave his support to the projects, specifically for the pavilion and progress to shut down Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake schools in return for a juvenile facility in Milwaukee.

“From investing in our state buildings and higher education institutions to renovating cornerstone establishments like the Cream Puff Pavilion at State Fair Park, each of these projects will support jobs, bolster our economy, and improve the quality of life here in Wisconsin. I am also glad to see continued progress on our years-long effort to get youth closer to home and close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake as a juvenile facility once and for all. Prioritizing the completion of a new Type 1 Facility in Milwaukee and advancing the development of a facility in Dane County will go a long way in improving outcomes for youth in our care,” Evers added.

The juvenile facility has been enumerated in 2017 and is meant to replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools, which were investigated in 2015 for abuse allegations. The new facility has 32 beds and allows for youths to live closer to their homes in Milwaukee, governor’s officials said.

Here are the highlighted projects the commission approved on Wednesday.

Expansion of health services unit and restrictive housing unit at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC).

Expansion of the skilled care unit at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

A consolidated field operations station for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at the Collins Marsh Wildlife Area.

Construction of a field operations facility for chronic wasting disease for the DNR at the Vernon Wildlife Area

An addition to a DNR service center in Wausau

A renovation project for the Cream Puff Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis

Release of grand funds for upgrades to the Marquette University School of Dentistry clinic

Construction of Levy Hall, which will serve as the College of Letters and Science Academic Building at the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison

A total of 28 maintenance and repair projects for DOC, DHS, DNR the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the UW-System for different locations in 18 counties across the state

Marquette University President Michael R. Lovell praised the funding for the dentistry facility, adding the current facility opened more than 20 years ago.

“We are grateful to the State of Wisconsin for its continued support of longstanding dental education partner the Marquette University School of Dentistry. Since MUSOD’s current facility opened more than 20 years ago, its clinics have served over 1.7 million patient visits. The $10.75 million in matching grant funding provided by the state is part of an overall $28 million project that will upgrade these facilities and help support MUSOD’s mission to prepare leading, patient-centered dental practitioners who able to respond to the dental industry’s growing and shifting demands. This project also furthers MUSOD’s commitment to expand access to oral health care statewide, particularly for Wisconsin’s underserved and most needy populations for decades to come,” Lovell added.