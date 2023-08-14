US Army vet and family get the keys to a new, mortgage-free house in Menomonee Falls

Jesse Frewerd, a U.S. Army veteran, and his family on Friday received the keys to a newly built home construction by Texas-based Operation Finally Home and Waukesha-based Belman Homes. Staff photo by Ethan Duran

A military family on Friday received the keys to their new Menomonee Falls home, after Texas-based Operation Finally Home (OPFH) and Waukesha-based Belman Homes teamed up to build a mortgage-free house.

Jesse Frewerd, his wife, Katie, and their young son, Dean, toured their brand-new home for the first time and thanked neighbors and subcontractors who supported the project. Frewerd is a U.S. Army veteran who in 2003 was afflicted with post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury while serving in Iraq.

“This is incredible, one of the happiest days in our lives. We never thought we’d get a house like this. We never thought we’d have a house at all,” Katie Frewerd said as the family toured the kitchen and living room.

Belman Homes built the house, located near Valley View Elementary School and Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, with the help of more than 70 companies that devoted labor, materials and sponsorships to the project, David Belman, owner of Belman Homes, said.

Project partners include engineering firm Scott Elliot Hendrickson and New Berlin Grading, officials said. The Fotsch Family Foundation gave $180,000 to the project, officials added.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, State Rep. Janel Brandtjen and County Executive Paul Farrow spoke at the handoff ceremony in front of hundreds of residents, media and subcontractors. The Menomonee Falls Police Department offered an escort to the Frewerd family as they rode in, and the Menomonee Falls Fire Department set up trucks with large flags outside the home.

“I hope this home serves you as much as you’ve served us,” Farrow said at the event.

The Frewerds gave their thanks and Jesse said he was “blessed,” adding he found support from his friends, family and his wife. He added he wants to continue to volunteer for Guitars 4 Vets and use music to help other veterans process trauma.

This is the sixth house Belman Homes has built for veterans in Wisconsin and is the third built in Menomonee Falls, Belma said. The company built its first house with OPFH in 2013 and wanted to do only one at first but found a lot of momentum and interest after the first house was built, Belman added.

Currently, OPFH has built homes in around 30 states. A nonprofit organization, OPFH provides mortgage-free homes, home modifications and transitional housing to injured military veterans, according to the website.

Injured veterans can apply to the program and have their application reviewed by a selections committee, Belman said. The organization typically works with veterans who are 70% or more disabled, left the military in good standing and have the financial means to support the taxes and insurance on the home, Belman added.

Molly Halliday, senior vice president of marketing for OPFH, said the organization is looking for more opportunities to build in Wisconsin. Belman said he intends to support the organization and build more homes in the future.

In November 2022, the Frewerd family was first surprised with news they were selected to receive a home.