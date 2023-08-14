Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Welcome to the new dailyreporter.com

By: Joe Yovino//August 14, 2023

Home>Construction>

Welcome to the new dailyreporter.com

Welcome to the new dailyreporter.com

By: Joe Yovino//August 14, 2023

In recognition of the ever-growing importance to deliver news in the most engaging way, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new and improved dailyreporter.com. Our team has been hard at work over the past few months to create a more engaging, user-friendly and informative platform for our readers.​

One of the most exciting aspects of the new website is its updated design. We’ve taken great care to create a modern and visually appealing layout that is sure to capture the attention of visitors. From the homepage to the individual article pages, every aspect of the site has been carefully crafted to provide a more engaging and enjoyable reading experience.​

But it’s not just the aesthetics of the site that have been improved. We’ve also made a number of technical and functional upgrades that are sure to make your experience on our site even better.​

For starters, the new website is fully optimized for mobile devices. With more and more people accessing the internet from their smartphones and tablets, it’s important that our site is easy to use and navigate on these devices. We’ve made sure that the site is fully responsive, meaning that it will adjust its layout and features to fit the screen size of any device you’re using.

Whether you’re reading an article on your desktop computer or scrolling through our site on your phone during your morning commute, you’ll have a seamless and enjoyable experience.​

We’ve also worked to enhance the user experience of the site in other ways. Navigation has been simplified and streamlined, making it easier to find the articles and topics you’re most interested in. Load times have been optimized so that you won’t be kept waiting for pages to load, even if you’re on a slower internet connection. And we’ve included clearer calls to action throughout the site, making it easier to share articles, sign up for our newsletter, and engage with our social media channels.​

Of course, the content of the site is just as important as its design and functionality. We’ve made a number of improvements to the content of the site, too. We’ve updated and expanded our articles to provide even more informative and engaging content for our readers. We’ve included more multimedia elements, such as images and videos, to help bring our articles to life. And we’ve added new categories and tags to make it easier to find articles on the topics that matter most to you.

Thanks for reading.

Joe Yovino
Market Leader/Content Lead
The Daily Reporter

Related Content

US Army vet and family get the keys to a new, mortgage-free house in Menomonee Falls

More than 70 companies donated labor, materials and sponsorships to a new home for a veteran family.

August 14, 2023
Filer-and-Stowell-Building

Large affordable housing development seeks $9M from city of Milwaukee

Kenosha-based Bear Development wants to build 500 units in a $197 million project.

August 11, 2023
Xcel clean energy

Xcel seeks clean-energy projects to replace coal plant

As part of a plan to replace the coal-fired Allen S. King plant near Bayport, Xcel Energy is laying the ground[...]

August 10, 2023
Wisconsin-solar-plant

Wisconsin approves two battery projects to store 175MW of solar plant energy

Alliant Energy will build two energy storage systems alongside solar fields in Wood and Grant counties.

August 10, 2023
personal protective equipment

Proposed rule change could bring better fits for construction PPE

Rule changes proposed by the U.S. Department of Labor would seek to clarify the personal protective equipment [...]

August 9, 2023
federal construction projects

New rule could mean ‘thousands of extra dollars’ for workers on federal construction pro...

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to const[...]

August 8, 2023

Polls

Do you see more job growth and economic development as a result of an influx of federal infrastructure projects in Wisconsin?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles