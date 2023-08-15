Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller, Inc. builds addition for Nemesis Metals

By: Ethan Duran//August 15, 2023

Keller, Inc. is the contractor and architect of a manufacturing addition project for Fond du Lac-based Nemesis Metals. The $4.2 million project is expected to wrap up in May of 2024. Photo courtesy of Keller, Inc.

ADDRESS: 1250 S. Hickory St., Fond du Lac, Wis.

SIZE: 48,987-square-foot addition to a 40,000-square-foot building

COST: $4.2 million

START MONTH: August 2023

COMPLETION: May of 2024

OWNER: Joseph Skelton

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller, Inc.

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Integrity Engineering

LEAD ARCHITECT: Tony Tislau of Keller, Inc.

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: The addition to Fond du Lac-based Nemesis Metals is one of several construction projects Keller has started in August. The manufacturer works in metal fabrication and specializes in areas such as welding, forming, machining and sheet laser work. The current building is 40,000 square feet and after the addition it will be 88,897 square feet.

