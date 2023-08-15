BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller, Inc. builds addition for Nemesis Metals

ADDRESS: 1250 S. Hickory St., Fond du Lac, Wis.
SIZE: 48,987-square-foot addition to a 40,000-square-foot building
COST: $4.2 million
START MONTH: August 2023
COMPLETION: May of 2024
OWNER: Joseph Skelton
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Keller, Inc.
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Integrity Engineering
LEAD ARCHITECT: Tony Tislau of Keller, Inc.
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: The addition to Fond du Lac-based Nemesis Metals is one of several construction projects Keller has started in August. The manufacturer works in metal fabrication and specializes in areas such as welding, forming, machining and sheet laser work. The current building is 40,000 square feet and after the addition it will be 88,897 square feet.-