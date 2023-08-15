Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MSA promotes trio in firm’s Buildings service line

By: Daily Reporter Staff//August 15, 2023

MSA Professional Services has promoted three professionals within the firm’s growing Buildings service line and mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) division. Curt Krupp, Laura Gilbert and Justin Monk have been promoted.

Krupp has been named operations manager for the company’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing division. He joined MSA in 2019 as part of the acquisition of Muermann Engineering and has over 35 years of industry experience specializing in lighting, power distribution and special systems design. In this new role, he will oversee MEP operations companywide with a continued focus on client service and department growth. He holds Designer of Engineering Systems licensure in the state of Wisconsin and works from MSA’s Kiel office.

Gilbert has been named team leader for the company’s electrical branch of the MEP division. Gilbert joined MSA in 2019 with the former Muermann Engineering group and serves as a senior electrical project engineer from MSA’s Kiel office location. She brings over 20 years of experience to these roles, with a focus on electrical and lighting design for public and private clients alike. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in both Iowa and Wisconsin.

Monk has been selected as team leader for the firm’s plumbing branch of the MEP division. Monk joined MSA in 2019 from Muermann Engineering and serves as a senior plumbing designer and manager of the company’s Milwaukee office. He has over 20 years of professional plumbing and fire protection design and installation experience for a variety of markets, ranging from education, municipal, housing and health care. He is a licensed Designer of Engineering Systems in the state of Wisconsin.

