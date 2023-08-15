TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $8,440,000
AWARDED TO: Fowler & Hammer Incorporated, La Crosse
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, HVAC System Renovation, Graff Main Hall, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
2. AMOUNT: $1,837,599
AWARDED TO: H & H Civil Construction LLC, Collins
PROJECT: City of Waukesha, Artificial Turf Installation at Mindiola Park
3. AMOUNT: $1,227,000
AWARDED TO: Lee Mechanical, Inc., Kenosha
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Plumbing System Improvements, Cottage 18, Southern Wisconsin Center, Union Grove, Department of Health Services, Dover
4. AMOUNT: $1,176,194
AWARDED TO: James Peterson Sons, Inc., Medford
PROJECT: Village of Mattoon, Street and Utility Improvement
5. AMOUNT: $843,463
AWARDED TO: Janke General Contractors, Inc., Athens
PROJECT: Village of Rothschild, Schofield Bus 51 Trail
6. AMOUNT: $740,073
AWARDED TO: Rock Church Construction, Inc., Livingston
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – Fire Suppression System Renovation, Geological and Natural History, Storage Building, University of Wisconsin – Extension, Mount Horeb
7. AMOUNT: $722,410
AWARDED TO: Wolf Paving Co., Inc., Oconomowoc
PROJECT: City of Waukesha, Lowell Tennis Court Reconstruction and Lighting Upgrades
8. AMOUNT: $590,500
AWARDED TO: Roen Salvage Co., Sturgeon Bay
PROJECT: Holcim (US) Inc., Holcim Green Bay Berth Improvement Dredging Project
9. AMOUNT: $498,900
AWARDED TO: Mid City Corporation, Butler
PROJECT: Village of Elm Grove, Private Property Sanitary Lateral Rehabilitation 38-10011.220
10. AMOUNT: $457,000
AWARDED TO: MDM Construction Supply, LLC
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Window Replacement, Black River Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Black River Falls-