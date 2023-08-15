Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran//August 15, 2023

Home>Construction>

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran//August 15, 2023

1. AMOUNT: $8,440,000

AWARDED TO: Fowler & Hammer Incorporated, La Crosse

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, HVAC System Renovation, Graff Main Hall, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

2. AMOUNT: $1,837,599

AWARDED TO: H & H Civil Construction LLC, Collins

PROJECT: City of Waukesha, Artificial Turf Installation at Mindiola Park

3. AMOUNT: $1,227,000

AWARDED TO: Lee Mechanical, Inc., Kenosha

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Plumbing System Improvements, Cottage 18, Southern Wisconsin Center, Union Grove, Department of Health Services, Dover

4. AMOUNT: $1,176,194

AWARDED TO: James Peterson Sons, Inc., Medford

PROJECT: Village of Mattoon, Street and Utility Improvement

5. AMOUNT: $843,463

AWARDED TO: Janke General Contractors, Inc., Athens

PROJECT: Village of Rothschild, Schofield Bus 51 Trail

6. AMOUNT: $740,073

AWARDED TO: Rock Church Construction, Inc., Livingston

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – Fire Suppression System Renovation, Geological and Natural History, Storage Building, University of Wisconsin – Extension, Mount Horeb

7. AMOUNT: $722,410

AWARDED TO: Wolf Paving Co., Inc., Oconomowoc

PROJECT: City of Waukesha, Lowell Tennis Court Reconstruction and Lighting Upgrades

8. AMOUNT: $590,500

AWARDED TO: Roen Salvage Co., Sturgeon Bay

PROJECT: Holcim (US) Inc., Holcim Green Bay Berth Improvement Dredging Project

9. AMOUNT: $498,900

AWARDED TO: Mid City Corporation, Butler

PROJECT: Village of Elm Grove, Private Property Sanitary Lateral Rehabilitation 38-10011.220

10. AMOUNT: $457,000

AWARDED TO: MDM Construction Supply, LLC

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Window Replacement, Black River Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Black River Falls

-

Related Content

MSA promotes trio in firm’s Buildings service line

MSA Professional Services has promoted three professionals within the firm’s growing Buildings service line [...]

August 15, 2023

Senate committee votes down proposal to adopt new state building code

The proposal to update Wisconsin's building code to the 2021 International Code Council was rejected by a stat[...]

August 15, 2023
house in Menomonee Falls

US Army vet and family get the keys to a new, mortgage-free house in Menomonee Falls

More than 70 companies donated labor, materials and sponsorships to a new home for a veteran family.

August 14, 2023

Welcome to the new dailyreporter.com

In recognition of the ever-growing importance to deliver news in the most engaging way, we are thrilled to ann[...]

August 14, 2023
Filer-and-Stowell-Building

Large affordable housing development seeks $9M from city of Milwaukee

Kenosha-based Bear Development wants to build 500 units in a $197 million project.

August 11, 2023
Xcel clean energy

Xcel seeks clean-energy projects to replace coal plant

As part of a plan to replace the coal-fired Allen S. King plant near Bayport, Xcel Energy is laying the ground[...]

August 10, 2023

Polls

Is Milwaukee's 2040 plan doable?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles