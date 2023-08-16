Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Newton to step down as president, CEO of vets group

By: Daily Reporter Staff//August 16, 2023

Saul Newton (File photo by Kevin Harnack)

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Saul Newton will be leaving in October.

After eight years of leading the organization and making it a national model for supporting veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses, Newton has built a strong staff and is leaving the organization in a position of strength to pursue other opportunities.

Under Newton’s leadership, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce has grown from a local grassroots initiative to a statewide organization and a nationally recognized force for expanding economic opportunity for veterans, service members and their families. Established in 2015, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce has developed more than two dozen pioneering educational, marketing, and direct assistance programs serving more than 500 member businesses and organizations. Among the programs established under Newton’s leadership are the Command Post, a business accelerator for veteran entrepreneurs, the Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference, and Milwaukee Veterans Week.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce revived the Milwaukee Veterans Day Parade in 2021 and continues to sponsor the annual event.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the incredible team at the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and to support Wisconsin veterans who contribute so much to our state’s economy,” said Newton in a news release. “I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together. While I’m moving on to a new chapter, I remain deeply committed to the veteran business community and am excited to see where the organization goes from here.”

Newton will remain in his role through mid-October. A search committee, led by members of the Board of Directors, has been formed to identify Newton’s successor.

