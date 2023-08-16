Three Wisconsin construction companies among fastest growing in US

Here are the construction companies that made it onto the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. Photo courtesy of Inc. Magazine

Three construction companies were among the nearly 50 Wisconsin firms that made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list this year.

Stoughton-based DC Materials was the first of the three, ranking No. 539, according to the magazine. The company has grown 1,087% over three years.

Since the company started four years ago, DC Materials gathered materials for three of the largest wood frame buildings in Dane County, became the fastest-growing lumber supplier in the state and is now the largest framing contractor, said Chris Tatge, company co-owner. Dynamic Construction is the parent company.

“It’s our first time on the list. We’ve just been living in this constant whirlwind of growth, where nobody realizes the numbers get bigger. It’s been a lot of work and it’s super rewarding,” Tatge added, noting the company supplied construction for 1 million square feet of housing last year.

Tatge started Dynamic Construction 10 years ago. The company was labor only and built apartment buildings. When challenges with acquiring materials made it hard to keep control over its schedule, the company started buying wholesale materials and selling it to general contractors, Tatge said. Now the firm supplies framing material, trusses and wall panels for large multifamily construction projects. It’s the only company in Wisconsin to do it that way, he added.

Companies on the list this year were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, according to the magazine. Qualifying companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, and must have revenue of at least $100,000 in 2019 and $2 million in 2022.

Here’s the full list of construction companies recognized for quick growth.

DC Materials, ranked No. 539 with 1,087% growth

Brookens Construction, No. 1,372 with 427% growth

Milis Flatwork, No. 3,942 with 118% growth

Brookens Construction, based in Windsor, is a residential and multi-family roofing contractor. Milis Flatwork is based in Kaukauna and specializes in concrete construction across the nation, the magazine added.

The highest Wisconsin company on the list was Veda Data Solutions, a software company in Madison, scoring No. 176 with 2,998% growth. The top southeast Wisconsin company was advertising firm Creative Marketing Resources, based in Milwaukee.

The three construction companies had a 427% median growth and added 64 jobs to the state economy. Only one was newly founded. There were no repeat honorees from last year.