Carol Grundahl – IBEW Local 159

With 40 years in the industry, Carol Grundahl is one of the pioneering women members of IBEW Local 159.

Grundahl, a journeywoman inside wirewoman, was one of the first women elected to Local 159’s executive board. She is a long-time member of her Local’s apprenticeship committee, and has served as an instructor and job site steward.

“She has been a mentor and inspiration for countless electricians — female and male,” said her colleague, Lisa Goodman. “If you were fortunate enough to work with Carol, you could tell many stories of her can-do work ethic, her problem-solving abilities, her diplomatic skills, her patience and perseverance.

“And of course, you would crack a big grin if you think of her wonderful, distinctive laugh — hearty, genuine and warm.”

Last August, Grundahl was recognized and celebrated by the IBEW Local 159 Women’s Committee and presented with a certificate of appreciation for decades of badassery, volunteerism and the best laugh ever.

“She also holds a legendary annual summer shindig on her farm,” Goodman said.

“If you had a dime for every hour Carol spent on the phone off the clock over the years, listening to and counseling a troubled apprentice or any fellow worker, you could probably fill the bed of a pickup truck with an enormous pile of dimes.”

Grundahl’s wisdom has staying power. One memorable piece of advice she dispensed to a new union staffer was, “Don’t ever forget what it’s like to wear a hard hat. Everything the union accomplishes is because of the hard work of its members.”

“Carol makes the world a better place. She is driven to do good because it’s the right thing to do,” Goodman said. “She is not motivated by ego or a desire for power. She has been proud to wear that hard hat, and be a journeyman in the field.”