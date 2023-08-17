Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Carol Grundahl – IBEW Local 159

By: Daily Reporter Staff//August 17, 2023

Home>2023 Women in Construction>

Carol Grundahl – IBEW Local 159

Carol Grundahl - IBEW Local 159

Carol Grundahl - IBEW Local 159

Carol Grundahl – IBEW Local 159

By: Daily Reporter Staff//August 17, 2023

With 40 years in the industry, Carol Grundahl is one of the pioneering women members of IBEW Local 159.

Grundahl, a journeywoman inside wirewoman, was one of the first women elected to Local 159’s executive board. She is a long-time member of her Local’s apprenticeship committee, and has served as an instructor and job site steward.

“She has been a mentor and inspiration for countless electricians — female and male,” said her colleague, Lisa Goodman. “If you were fortunate enough to work with Carol, you could tell many stories of her can-do work ethic, her problem-solving abilities, her diplomatic skills, her patience and perseverance.

“And of course, you would crack a big grin if you think of her wonderful, distinctive laugh — hearty, genuine and warm.”

Last August, Grundahl was recognized and celebrated by the IBEW Local 159 Women’s Committee and presented with a certificate of appreciation for decades of badassery, volunteerism and the best laugh ever.

“She also holds a legendary annual summer shindig on her farm,” Goodman said.

“If you had a dime for every hour Carol spent on the phone off the clock over the years, listening to and counseling a troubled apprentice or any fellow worker, you could probably fill the bed of a pickup truck with an enormous pile of dimes.”

Grundahl’s wisdom has staying power. One memorable piece of advice she dispensed to a new union staffer was, “Don’t ever forget what it’s like to wear a hard hat. Everything the union accomplishes is because of the hard work of its members.”

“Carol makes the world a better place. She is driven to do good because it’s the right thing to do,” Goodman said. “She is not motivated by ego or a desire for power. She has been proud to wear that hard hat, and be a journeyman in the field.”

-

Related Content

Jessica Grensavitch - Findorff

Jessica Grensavitch – Findorff

Construction is in Jessica Grensavitch’s DNA. Most of her family works in the industry, so pursuing a career[...]

August 17, 2023

Daily Reporter honors its 2023 Women in Construction award-winners

The Daily Reporter honored 50 outstanding Women in Construction during the sixth annual event on Thursday in d[...]

August 17, 2023
Stacy Harris - Hess Sweitzer

Stacy Harris – Hess Sweitzer

Whenever there’s a need at work, Stacy Harris is the first person to raise her hand.

August 17, 2023
Shannon Drezek - Schumacher

Shannon Drezek – Schumacher Elevator Co.

Keeping people safe. It’s one of things that Shannon Drezek enjoys most about her job as an elevator mechani[...]

August 17, 2023
Lori Walter - Tri-North Builders

Lori Walter – Tri-North Builders

Lori Walter’s favorite saying is: “I’m trying to get everyone to play nice in a sandbox.”

August 17, 2023
Melanie Mussey - Corporate Contractors

Melanie Mussey – Corporate Contractors

A self-described “numbers girl,” Melanie Mussey has spent most of her career within the construction indus[...]

August 17, 2023

Polls

Is Milwaukee's 2040 plan doable?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles