Melanie Mussey – Corporate Contractors

A self-described “numbers girl,” Melanie Mussey has spent most of her career within the construction industry. She was instrumental in CCI’s acquisition of Lowell Custom Homes and continually supported their team through the changes and challenges of learning a new accounting process and software program while managing her existing workload.

“Even more, Melanie is known to work over holiday weekends to ensure payroll is completed and she is always one of the first associates to ask for opportunities to give back, help others and attend workforce development training sessions,” said Homer Auge, CCI’s chief operating officer.

Mussey enjoys the variety in her job and how accounting keeps her skills sharp by solving challenges.

“It’s satisfying following a project through from beginning to end, especially projects that last several months or even years! I enjoy learning new and more efficient ways to increase productivity within our team and, in my role, there are always new learning opportunities.”

In 2020, Mussey spearheaded CCI’s “Power of Us Scholarship” program for local students who plan to pursue careers within the industry. This year, she was able to contact seven local students to congratulate them on a well-deserved scholarship.

She also participates in CCI’s Dream & Wellness Committee with the intention of helping other CCI associates be successful. She organizes an accounting booth activity at a large community construction zone event that focuses on providing youth of all ages and adults with hands-on activities that showcase career opportunities within the industry.

“Being a mentor is important to me to help others grow and work to reach their full potential. I love sharing my knowledge to help teach others and to share my passion for accounting. I hope that teaching others and building them up allows them to do the same within their circles,” she said.