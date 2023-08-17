Sara Gulotta – Postorino Construction Finishes

Founded in 1946, Postorino Construction Finishes has grown to become one of the top painting and acoustical ceiling contractors in southeast Wisconsin.

Leading the company is Sara Gulotta. As president, she offers a welcome and inclusive work environment, colleagues say.

“She shows empathy for her workers and team,” said Alyssa McMillan, estimating assistant and marketing director for Postorino Construction Finishes. “She continues to set goals for her company to continue to see growth in the business every year. She is great at training new people in the office and explaining how the construction world works.

“She is new to her president role (since October 2021) and continues to learn new things every day in order to be the best boss she can for the company.”

One of the most exciting projects Gulotta has been involved in as president was the painting of the Haribo building off Interstate 94.

“I love working with other companies in the construction field on projects,” she said. “I also love learning new ways to improve our business and make our operations run more smoothly.”

Gulotta helped to rebuild the company after the late owner, Randy Copenharve, died in September 2020.

“It has come with its struggles, but with the help of her team Postorino has worked to build and grow the company,” McMillan said. “We know this industry is predominantly men, but she has worked to embrace that we are a woman-owned business.”

Every year, Gulotta helps host and organize a golf outing to raise money for Camp Jorn in Vilas County. The event raises more than $40,000 every year.

Gulotta also supports the Pleasant Prairie Police K9 program by promoting it on social media, as well as making financial contributions.

“Outside of work, I enjoy hanging out with my girls and watching F1 racing,” she said.