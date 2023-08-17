Simmi Urbanek – Greenfire Management Services

Simmi Urbanek joined Greenfire Management Services in 2021 after spending most of her nearly two-decade career working in marketing at an architecture firm.

She made the transition to construction because she believed in Greenfire’s mission and purpose.

“The construction industry is very dynamic and it’s exciting to see the progress of a project from drawings to actuality,” said Urbanek, who is director of marketing for the company. “I appreciate the hands-on labor that goes into a building project.”

Urbanek’s expertise includes both marketing and business development, so she understands what it takes to identify a client, proactively market them and then build the relationship to a closed deal. She is also integral in following through with clients and maintaining the relationship throughout the project.

“Having her on the team has brought a huge asset in public relations, event planning and execution and proactive marketing,” said Pepi Randolph, vice president of business development at Greenfire. “Clients have said that her services are unique for a construction manager to provide and help set Greenfire apart from the competition.”

Urbanek said she enjoys the variety that comes with working in the construction industry.

“One day I’m working on a proposal or website updates and the next I have my steel-toed boots on walking a job site and taking pictures or talking to the owner. I like the team atmosphere and that everyone respects an in-house marketing team just as they do the project management team.”

Outside of work, Urbanek enjoys volunteering and giving back to the community.

“I try to work with at least two nonprofits at any given time — whether it’s my kids’ school or Boy Scouts or volunteering for organizations like Islands of Brilliance.

“I also enjoy being with my family and playing board games, going for walks and catching the latest Marvel movie or series.”