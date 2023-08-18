Flex Lane earns regional award for operations excellence

Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) recognized Wisconsin’s first Flex Lane with a regional award for decreasing travel times and improving safety in Dane County. The project will go to a "Top 12" awards competition for transportation projects across the nation. (Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Thursday announced the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) recognized Wisconsin’s first Flex Lane with a regional award. The Flex Lane opened in July 2022 on U.S. Highway 12 and 18, known as the Beltline, in Dane County.

Craig Thompson, secretary of WisDOT, said the department will continue to showcase the lane’s success on one of the busiest highways in Madison. The Flex Lane allows drivers to use the inner median shoulder as a part time travel lane to avoid backups on one of Madison’s busiest highways, WisDOT officials added.

“We are proud to accept this award and continually showcase the success of the Flex Lane and improved traffic flow on one of the busiest highways in Madison. This award serves as a reminder of our agency’s commitment to improving our transportation system to enhance safety and mobility for Wisconsinites and visitors. I am grateful to the WisDOT staff and our consultant partners who helped deliver – and continue to operate – the Flex Lane,” Thompson remarked.

Since its inception, the flexible lane has been credited for decreased travel times of up to a 45% reduction during peak hours on the Beltline, WisDOT officials said. The lane works because it increases capacity without increasing the highway’s footprint, officials added.

There has been more than a 20% decrease in crashes along the beltline over the first year of Flex Lane operations compared to pre-pandemic conditions, according to a preliminary analysis of crash data produced by WisDOT.

Jason Fields, president and CEO of the Madison Region Economic Partnership, said having a reliable infrastructure network is key to economic growth.

“The Flex Lane continues to shine as an effective way to lessen traffic backups on the Madison Beltline. I want to commend the Wisconsin DOT on this award. A reliable infrastructure network is an important part of successful economic growth, especially in the greater Madison area. The Flex Lane builds on that dependability, and people and commerce can better rely on the Beltline now,” Fields added.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department also expressed its support for the lane’s approach to improve safety on the busy roadway, as deputies clear road blockages and help motorists on the Beltline, Sheriff Kelvin Barrett said.

“We congratulate the Wisconsin DOT in receiving this prestigious award for the Flex Lane. Through the Freeway Service Patrol, our deputies assist motorists, clear road blockages and keep traffic flowing along the Beltline. We are proud to support this approach to alleviate traffic congestion and improve overall safety. We will continue to apply innovative and evidence-based solutions to roadway safety,” Barrett added.

WisDOT staff will continue to watch the Flex Lane and determine best practices based on traffic data, officials said.

The Flex Lane will next go to the “Top 12” projects across the nation competition, which will be announced in early September, officials added.

The America’s Transportation Awards competition, sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recognizes projects and programs across the U.S. that make their communities better places to live, work and play, officials said.

The awards focus on efficiency of the current system, new technology and innovations and projects that improve quality of life and enhance community development, officials added.

The Flex Lane on the Beltline is the first of its kind in Wisconsin. Michigan implemented a flex lane on U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County and has another one under construction in Oakland County. Pennsylvania is proposing a flex lane for Interstate 76 and Arizona wants to integrate them into I-17 by 2025.