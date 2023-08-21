Federal money could open door for bridge repairs between Superior, Duluth

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced their transportation departments have asked for $1.07 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace the John A. Blatnik Bridge, an aging structure that connects Superior and Duluth. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation)

Wisconsin and Minnesota could be one step closer to long-sought repairs of the aging John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, through federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Gov. Tony Evers and Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced their departments of transportation have applied for federal funding through a BIL program to repair the Blatnik bridge, which carries hundreds of thousands of vehicles each year through Interstate 535.

The states submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for $1.07 billion through the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Program, a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) spokesperson said.

Budgeting for the bridge replacement, which includes construction, engineering and right of way, could add up to $1.8 billion adjusted for inflation in 2028, project officials said.

Under the grant program, state transportation agencies are only allowed to request up to 60% of project costs, the spokesperson said. The rest will need to come from other sources, and Evers’ administration said it will search for additional federal funds. Both Wisconsin and Minnesota have committed $400 million to the project.

Wisconsin’s contribution breaks down to $47.2 million in authorized funding and $352.8 million in general obligation bonding authority through Evers’ 2023-25 budget, according to the governor’s office. Minnesota has $450 million ready, which includes $200 million in bonds, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said.

Evers said both transportation departments were poised to use the federal funding and “see this project over the finish line.”

“This project is an effort that’s been years in the works, and in partnership with Minnesota, our departments of transportation are ready to take advantage of this federal funding to make the investments needed to see this project over the finish line,” Evers said in a news release. “The updated Blatnik bridge will foster regional economic growth, bolster our national supply chains and strengthen the reliability of the transportation network that serves hundreds of communities. We look forward to continuing our work with our federal partners and the folks in Minnesota to build the 21st-century infrastructure our states need to grow and succeed.”

Gov. Walz corroborated with Evers and said the Blatnik bridge was a vital route for regional commerce and tourism.

“The Blatnik bridge connects the Twin Ports communities and economies of Duluth and Superior — it provides a vital route for regional commerce, tourism and emergency services. I’m proud to partner with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and our colleagues at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to rebuild and modernize this critical piece of infrastructure as quickly as possible,” Walz said in a news release.

Craig Thompson, secretary of WisDOT, said the upgrade is a long time coming and the agency was ready to act.

“The Blatnik bridge is overdue for an upgrade, and we are ready to act and no longer rely on regular maintenance efforts. This federal funding will reinforce our commitment to invest in the existing infrastructure and rebuild this important route between our two states. Local residents and businesses rely on the Blatnik bridge every day and any closures or traffic delays for maintenance work directly impacts their livelihood. Together with MnDOT, our improvements will provide a safe crossing to benefit transportation for decades to come,” Thompson said.

For MnDOT, replacing the bridge before 2030 was a top priority, said Nancy Daubenberger, commissioner of MnDOT.

“The Blatnik bridge is rated as Minnesota’s highest risk for service disruption and replacing the bridge prior to 2030 is a top priority,” she said. “A new Blatnik bridge will improve travel reliability and freight access, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide good-paying jobs for local residents. MnDOT is grateful to our federal partners for their consideration and look forward to working with our partners at WisDOT to build the modern and reliable Blatnik bridge that the Twin Ports deserves,” Daubenberger added.

Steve Baas, the executive director of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, said the bridge should be a top national transportation priority, as well as a regional priority.

“From both an economic development and safety perspective, the reconstruction of the Blatnik bridge should be one of not only our region’s but our nation’s top transportation priorities. I am pleased by the leadership and partnership shown by WisDOT and MnDOT and optimistic that they have made a compelling case to Secretary Buttigieg and the U.S. DOT about the importance of this project,” Baas added.

Margaret Donahoe, executive director of the Minnesota Transportation Alliance, said the new bridge is a critical link between Wisconsin and Minnesota and helps BIL complete its key goal to repair bridges across the U.S.

“A new Blatnik bridge, a critical link between Minnesota and Wisconsin for freight movement, commerce and access to important destinations, clearly fits with one of the key goals of the bipartisan infrastructure law – safer bridges for generations to come,” Donahoe added.

BIL invests $40 billion into bridge repair and reconstruction and is the largest investment dedicated to bridges since the Interstate Highway System, Donahoe said.

“We want to ensure that major bridges in the Midwest are included in this generational investment,” she added.

The federal omnibus bill, signed by President Joe Biden last year, included more than $255 million to support Wisconsin projects, including $7.5 million for the Blatnik bridge, Wisconsin officials noted.

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin called on the Biden administration to replace the bridge by allowing funding assistance. A Democrat, she was one of the senators who voted for BIL.

“I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring federal funding home to Wisconsin to repair our roads and bridges – like the Blatnik bridge. I am proud to support Wisconsin’s application for funding and continue to urge the Biden administration to invest in this much-needed project. Investing in this bridge will ensure that billions of dollars worth of products can get to market efficiently, families can get to work on time, and millions of travelers can get to their destinations safely – and put Wisconsin to work doing it,” Baldwin said in a news release.

The Blatnik bridge carries nearly 265,000 trucks each year, officials said. Trucks move more than $2.6 billion domestic good and more than $1 billion in international goods from 42 states and nine Canadian provinces, officials added. The Twin Ports, the largest port in the Great Lakes and 17th largest in the United States, is nearby.

The bridge first opened to traffic in December 1961 and is reaching the end of its service life, a spokesperson for WisDOT said. The structure has been inspected and maintained over the years, but maintenance has been required more often to maintain the bridge’s serviceability. The latest maintenance project was completed in 2022 and cost $6.3 million, the spokesperson added.

WisDOT and MnDOT have planned the project since 2020 and plan to reveal the recommended alternative for replacing the 8,000-foot-long structure in October, Wisconsin officials said.

Federal funding will be allocated to a portion of the project’s budget and streamline scheduling, officials said. Design work, which will shape the total cost, will start in 2024. When a final design is selected, construction is planned to start in 2027 if full funding is secured, officials added.

According to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, more than a third of bridges in U.S. need to be repaired and more than 43,000 are classified as structurally deficient.