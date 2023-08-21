Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Revitalize Milwaukee fixes up 18 homes for free with the help of 650 volunteers

By: Ethan Duran//August 21, 2023

Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee, addresses volunteers before the kick off for Block Build 2023. More than 600 volunteers on Saturday provided free home repairs to residents living in the Muskego Way neighborhood. (Staff photo by Ethan Duran)

Around 650 volunteers organized by nonprofit Revitalize Milwaukee on an early Saturday morning started repairing 18 houses in the Muskego Way neighborhood in Milwaukee.

Volunteers installed new bathrooms and kitchens, removed cracked paint and replaced porches in the houses for Block Build 2023. The project happens every year and this was its 23rd anniversary, officials said. Working with Milwaukee Police Department, organizers closed the intersection of South Comstock Avenue and West Arrow Street.

Repairs and upgrades were free to local homeowners and were valued at around $500,000, officials said. Volunteers worked throughout the day to get renovations done in less than 48 hours, officials added.

Funding comes through sponsorships said Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee. Providing repairs to residents helps them stay in the neighborhood, she added.

“Block Build MKE affirms Revitalize Milwaukee’s standing as a mandatory community resource. And we couldn’t do it without the support of our volunteers, partners and sponsors,” Katz-Petted said in a statement.

This year’s top six sponsors were Home Depot, Milwaukee Tools, Northwestern Mutual, Continental Properties and Associated Bank. Findorff, Berghammer Construction Corporation, Bob Anderson Builders and Zimmerman Architectural Studios also provided sponsorships. There was a total of 20 event sponsors.

Gathering sponsors took hours and hours of work and phone calls, but worth it in the end as families who get repairs are “beyond words,” Katz-Petted said.

Other companies such as Sunbelt Rentals donated nine utility task vehicles and McDonalds donated food for volunteers.

“There aren’t a lot of people who haven’t touched us,” Katz-Petted remarked.

In March, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin granted $500,000 to Revitalize Milwaukee for a separate project for renewable energy and energy storage for homeowners in southeast Wisconsin. The nonprofit also received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to remediate lead paint in homes in Milwaukee.

