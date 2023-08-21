Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Waukesha to Lake Michigan pipeline project nearing finish line

By: Ethan Duran//August 21, 2023

Home>Commercial Construction>

Waukesha to Lake Michigan pipeline project nearing finish line

A photo of the recently completed water tower on East Broadway in Waukesha. The city is set to celebrate completion of a pipeline project connecting Lake Michigan drinking water to the city. The five-contract project cost more than $280 million. Photo courtesy of Waukesha Water Utility

Waukesha to Lake Michigan pipeline project nearing finish line

By: Ethan Duran//August 21, 2023

Waukesha officials have set a date for celebration as the city prepares to switch its water source from local groundwater to Lake Michigan water, as a 35-mile, $286-million pipeline and water system project comes to an end.

The city will celebrate the project’s completion on Sept. 7 after it finishes the new Booster Pumping Station on East Broadway. Officials said the project was the largest infrastructure project in Waukesha’s history.

Construction of the project includes a pipeline between Lake Michigan and the city, a pumping station, a water tower and upgrades to the city water treatment plant. A court ordered a project deadline for September; crews broke ground in 2020.

Waukesha is using water from Lake Michigan because of radium contamination in the city’s current water source, city administrator Kevin Lahner said in March. The city also wants to use lake water to replenish its aquifer, he added.

Waukesha is approved to use up to 8.2 million gallons of water per day, but when the project starts it will be close to an average of 6 million gallons daily, said Dan Duchniak, manager of Waukesha Water Utility.

The city is required to return all of the water it uses to Lake Michigan and qualifies because Waukesha County is on the edge of the Lake Michigan Basin, Duchniak explained.

The new system will pump fresh water from inside the city of Milwaukee. After residents use the water, the system will treat water and return it to the Root River.

Mid City Corp., Super Excavators, SJ Louis Construction and C.D. Smith worked on different parts of the project.

s

Related Content

BUILDING BLOCKS: Stormwater and pedestrian safety improvements for County Highway EM in Twin Lakes

A new stormwater system detoxes runoff before it enters both Lake Mary and Lake Elizabeth.

August 18, 2023

Flex Lane earns regional award for operations excellence

The Flex Lane will next go to the “Top 12” projects across the nation competition in early September.

August 18, 2023

Northern Wisconsin labor organization signs project labor agreement with Minnesota Power for Nemadji...

The agreement ensures union labor to build the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, still under state and federal revi[...]

August 17, 2023
fastest growing construction companies in the U.S.

Three Wisconsin construction companies among fastest growing in US

Three brand new companies were recognized for a combined total of 427% growth over three years.

August 16, 2023

Veit & Company regional office set to open in August in New Berlin

Veit's latest office has been under construction since June of 2022.

August 16, 2023

BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller, Inc. builds addition for Nemesis Metals

Keller Inc. in August started construction of an addition to a manufacturing building.

August 15, 2023

Polls

Is Milwaukee's 2040 plan doable?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles