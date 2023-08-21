Waukesha to Lake Michigan pipeline project nearing finish line

A photo of the recently completed water tower on East Broadway in Waukesha. The city is set to celebrate completion of a pipeline project connecting Lake Michigan drinking water to the city. The five-contract project cost more than $280 million. Photo courtesy of Waukesha Water Utility

Waukesha officials have set a date for celebration as the city prepares to switch its water source from local groundwater to Lake Michigan water, as a 35-mile, $286-million pipeline and water system project comes to an end.

The city will celebrate the project’s completion on Sept. 7 after it finishes the new Booster Pumping Station on East Broadway. Officials said the project was the largest infrastructure project in Waukesha’s history.

Construction of the project includes a pipeline between Lake Michigan and the city, a pumping station, a water tower and upgrades to the city water treatment plant. A court ordered a project deadline for September; crews broke ground in 2020.

Waukesha is using water from Lake Michigan because of radium contamination in the city’s current water source, city administrator Kevin Lahner said in March. The city also wants to use lake water to replenish its aquifer, he added.

Waukesha is approved to use up to 8.2 million gallons of water per day, but when the project starts it will be close to an average of 6 million gallons daily, said Dan Duchniak, manager of Waukesha Water Utility.

The city is required to return all of the water it uses to Lake Michigan and qualifies because Waukesha County is on the edge of the Lake Michigan Basin, Duchniak explained.

The new system will pump fresh water from inside the city of Milwaukee. After residents use the water, the system will treat water and return it to the Root River.

Mid City Corp., Super Excavators, SJ Louis Construction and C.D. Smith worked on different parts of the project.