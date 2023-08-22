Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran//August 22, 2023//

1. AMOUNT: $18,788,706

AWARDED TO: A-1 Excavating, Bloomer

PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 2, Reedsburg – Baraboo, W Mulberry St to E V Limits, STH 033 Sauk County: Excavation, Base, HMA Pavement, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Storm Sewer, Guardrail, Signs, Pavement Marking, Street Lighting, Sanitary and Water Main.

2. AMOUNT: $8,316,724

AWARDED TO: Hoffman Construction Company, Black River Falls

PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 11, C Washburn, Bayfield Street, Thompson Creek to Washington Ave, STH 013 Bayfield County: Excavation, Base, Concrete Pavement, HMA Pavement, Asphaltic Surface, Culvert Pipe, Concrete Curb and Gutter, Storm Sewer, Sidewalk, Signs, Pavement Marking.

3. AMOUNT: $2,965,000

AWARDED TO: August Winter & Sons, Inc., Appleton

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Boiler Controls Replacement, Heating Plant, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay (Mechanical)

4. AMOUNT: $2,769,178

AWARDED TO: Mashuda Contractors, Inc., Princeton

PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 12, Lodi – Baraboo, STH 60 to STH 188, STH 113 Columbia County: Grading, Milling, Base, Asphalt Pavement, Culvert Pipe, Curb & Gutter, Sidewalk, Guardrail, Shrubs, Signs, Pavement Markings.

5. AMOUNT: $2,668,176

AWARDED TO: Payne & Dolan, Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 1, Madison – Portage, S County Ln to 2,500 Ft S STH 60, IH 039 Columbia County: Base, HMA Pavement, Guardrail, Pavement Marking.

6. AMOUNT: $2,313,763

AWARDED TO: American Asphalt of Wisconsin, Inc., Wausau

PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 9, Marshfield – Abbotsford, 26th Road to STH 98, STH 013 Marathon County: Milling, Asphalt Pavement, Base, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Pavement Markings

7. AMOUNT: $1,894,750

AWARDED TO: Rasch Construction & Engineering, Inc., Kenosha

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Bathroom and Program Space Remodel, CRSP Building, Southern Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Union Grove

8. AMOUNT: $1,795,000

AWARDED TO: Altius Building Company, Milwaukee

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – Police Department Renovation, State Fair Park, West Allis

9. AMOUNT: $1,558,635

AWARDED TO: 1901 Inc., Madison

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, HVAC System Replacement, Bascom Hall, University of Wisconsin Madison (Mechanical)

10. AMOUNT: $611,727

AWARDED TO: Brennan Construction Company, Onalaska

PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 4, T Jamestown, Woodland Lane, Menomonie River Bridge B-22-0301, LOC STR Grant County: Excavation, Base, HMA Pavement, Signs, Bridge Replacement.

