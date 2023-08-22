TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $18,788,706
AWARDED TO: A-1 Excavating, Bloomer
PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 2, Reedsburg – Baraboo, W Mulberry St to E V Limits, STH 033 Sauk County: Excavation, Base, HMA Pavement, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Storm Sewer, Guardrail, Signs, Pavement Marking, Street Lighting, Sanitary and Water Main.
2. AMOUNT: $8,316,724
AWARDED TO: Hoffman Construction Company, Black River Falls
PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 11, C Washburn, Bayfield Street, Thompson Creek to Washington Ave, STH 013 Bayfield County: Excavation, Base, Concrete Pavement, HMA Pavement, Asphaltic Surface, Culvert Pipe, Concrete Curb and Gutter, Storm Sewer, Sidewalk, Signs, Pavement Marking.
3. AMOUNT: $2,965,000
AWARDED TO: August Winter & Sons, Inc., Appleton
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Boiler Controls Replacement, Heating Plant, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay (Mechanical)
4. AMOUNT: $2,769,178
AWARDED TO: Mashuda Contractors, Inc., Princeton
PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 12, Lodi – Baraboo, STH 60 to STH 188, STH 113 Columbia County: Grading, Milling, Base, Asphalt Pavement, Culvert Pipe, Curb & Gutter, Sidewalk, Guardrail, Shrubs, Signs, Pavement Markings.
5. AMOUNT: $2,668,176
AWARDED TO: Payne & Dolan, Inc., Waukesha
PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 1, Madison – Portage, S County Ln to 2,500 Ft S STH 60, IH 039 Columbia County: Base, HMA Pavement, Guardrail, Pavement Marking.
6. AMOUNT: $2,313,763
AWARDED TO: American Asphalt of Wisconsin, Inc., Wausau
PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 9, Marshfield – Abbotsford, 26th Road to STH 98, STH 013 Marathon County: Milling, Asphalt Pavement, Base, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, Pavement Markings
7. AMOUNT: $1,894,750
AWARDED TO: Rasch Construction & Engineering, Inc., Kenosha
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Bathroom and Program Space Remodel, CRSP Building, Southern Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Union Grove
8. AMOUNT: $1,795,000
AWARDED TO: Altius Building Company, Milwaukee
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – Police Department Renovation, State Fair Park, West Allis
9. AMOUNT: $1,558,635
AWARDED TO: 1901 Inc., Madison
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, HVAC System Replacement, Bascom Hall, University of Wisconsin Madison (Mechanical)
10. AMOUNT: $611,727
AWARDED TO: Brennan Construction Company, Onalaska
PROJECT: WisDot August “23” Highway Letting 4, T Jamestown, Woodland Lane, Menomonie River Bridge B-22-0301, LOC STR Grant County: Excavation, Base, HMA Pavement, Signs, Bridge Replacement.a