Milwaukee to receive $5M in federal funds to combat household lead hazards

By: Ethan Duran//August 23, 2023//

Milwaukee to receive $5M in federal funds to combat household lead hazards

A house being prepared for lead paint removal. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $140 million in grants to state and local agencies looking to combat lead hazards and protect families. The allocation includes $5 million for the city of Milwaukee's lead abatement programs. Photo courtesy of Depositphotos

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Deputy Secretary Adrienne Todman has announced a nearly $140 million award to state and local agencies looking to tackle lead-based paint in homes across the country. A large chunk of federal money will go to the city of Milwaukee to reduce lead paint, which poses health risks especially for children.

The nearly $140 million will support a total of 36 state and local government agencies in 19 states across the U.S. with the goal to protect underserved children and families from lead-based paint, Todman explained. The money includes $10 million in Healthy Homes Supplemental Funding, which helps communities address other housing-related health and safety hazards, lead paint included.

Lead paint causes a range of health hazards for people, especially young children growing up in houses built before 1978, according to the federal government. HUD estimates around 35% of U.S. homes have lead-based paint. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, lead is linked to health issues such as behavioral and learning problems and brain damage in children, and reproductive problems, nerve disorders and high blood pressure in adults.

The department wants the investment to target lead hazards in over 3,400 low-income homes where other resources aren’t available, HUD officials said.

The grants come in two camps: The Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LHRD) grant program and the Lead Hazard Reduction Capacity Building (LHRCB) grant program.

Milwaukee will receive a surprise $5 million in federal funding from the former program and an additional $700,000 from Healthy Homes funding.

Not all state agencies across the country have the capacity to take on lead remediation work, so HUD created the LHRCB to create space for state and local agencies to build its capacity and receive future additional funding for lead identification and abatement work, Todman said.

The grants can be used to train staff and build partnerships with local contractors, said Yolanda Brown, the division director for HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes.

It’s not clear yet how many Milwaukee families will benefit, but city recipients provided a “snapshot” of their own lead abatement programs, Todman said. HUD will give technical assistance to grantees and help them execute the funding, she added.

Both homeowners and rental properties such as apartment buildings will benefit from funding, HUD officials said.

Marcia Fudge, secretary of HUD, said the department was renewing its commitment to improving the lives of children and their families.

“The funding provided today will enable communities to make the homes of families of limited means healthier, and improve their children’s school attendance rate, learning and, eventually, job prospects,” she added.

HUD had a priority to protect families from lead-based paint, said Matthew Ammon, director of HUD’s lead control and healthy comes office.

“These grants continue HUD’s commitment to sustainable communities and providing healthy and safe homes for all. We are committed to protecting families from lead-based paint hazards and other hazards in their home,” he added.

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) holds a Primary Prevention Program for both owners and tenants who want to make sure their homes are lead safe, according to the city’s lead abatement program website.

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services received the largest LHRD grant with $7.99 million and the city of New Haven, Connecticut, was a close second with a $7.76 allocation.

