Top 20 construction groups spent $700K lobbying in first half of 2023

The top 20 construction lobbying groups in Wisconsin spent more than $700,000 and 2,600 hours convincing elected officials in the first half of 2023, according to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission’s lobbying tracker website. Some groups were able to get new bills pushed through the Legislature, which will affect state construction such as roadbuilding projects.

The Aggregate Producers of Wisconsin (APW) spent a total of $84,066 on its lobbying efforts from January to June. The group pushed for a provision to allow quarries to operate at night, which was folded into a larger state aid bill which allowed a sales tax for Milwaukee.

The reform provisions reduce cost and minimize taxpayer dollars by freeing up aggregate sites during nights and shortening trucking trips between quarries and state project job sites, APW officials said. Local officials also called on the state government to pass the provision, while environmental groups expressed concern over noise.

Following up with the next most spending were the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association (WTBA) and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin. The groups spent $78,481 and $70,057, respectively, commission data showed.

The roadbuilders association lobbied to get the Joint Finance Committee to add nearly $1 billion in the state transportation budget, according to a WTBA newsletter. Gov. Evers signed the budget on July 5, which included a 2% increase for general transportation aids in each of the next two years.

Steve Baas, executive director of WTBA, said his team worked hard during the spring and summer to make sure his members’ voices were heard.

“WTBA’s team worked overtime throughout the process this spring and summer to ensure our members’ input was heard and our transportation program and funding priorities were successfully included in the state budget signed into law this July. Those efforts resulted in nearly $1 billion in additional transportation funding, supporting Wisconsin’s economic corridors from farm roads to superhighways and everything in between,” Baas added.

ABC focused on legislation to eliminate the personal property tax, which was folded into Assembly Bill 245, said John Schulze, political and legal director of ABC. The association also backed legislation to establish community solar programs and money for youth apprenticeships in the state budget, he added.

“The ABC government relations team tries to work as hard representing our members as our members do building the schools children learn in, the businesses that employees work in, and the places of worship that Wisconsinites pray in,” Schulze said.

APW lobbied for 198 hours, while WTBA and ABC lobbied for 564 and 647, respectively, according to data. ABC had the most lobbying hours on the list.

