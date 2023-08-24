Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JP Cullen promotes Buchholz to operations manager in Janesville

By: Daily Reporter Staff//August 24, 2023//

Justin Buchholz

JP Cullen’s Justin Buchholz has been promoted.

Buchholz was a project manager for JP Cullen and is now the Janesville Division’s operations manager.

