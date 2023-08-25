Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PUNCH LIST: New dailyreporter.com & Dane County Work Zone Crashes (VIDEO)

By: Ethan Duran//August 25, 2023//

Home>Today's News>

PUNCH LIST: New dailyreporter.com & Dane County Work Zone Crashes (VIDEO)

PUNCH LIST: New dailyreporter.com & Dane County Work Zone Crashes (VIDEO)

By: Ethan Duran//August 25, 2023//

Listen to this article

The week’s fastest minute in construction.

!

Related Content

Former Cardinal Stritch campus to convert to K-12 school, set for opening in 2025

The Ramirez Family Foundation wanted to add 5,000 students to two campuses in Fox Point.

August 25, 2023

Facing unique challenges, Wisconsin dump truck advocates seek to revive owner-operator rate

WisDOT pointed to the Legislature for relief for Wisconsin’s aggregate haulers.

August 24, 2023

Dane County sees uptick in highway work zone crashes, on track to exceed last year

There have been 93 crashes in the Madison area so far this year, according to traffic safety officials.

August 24, 2023
bird glass ordinance madison wisconsin state capitol

Top 20 construction groups spent $700K lobbying in first half of 2023

A sneak peek of lobbying efforts showed aggregate producers spent the most funds from January to June.

August 23, 2023

Milwaukee to receive $5M in federal funds to combat household lead hazards

The funding comes through HUD’s $140 million award through its lead hazard reduction program.

August 23, 2023

Gov. Evers creates task force to study AI’s effect on Wisconsin workforce

Wisconsin became the latest state Wednesday to launch a task force to study the effects of artificial intellig[...]

August 23, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles