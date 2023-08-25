Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Former Cardinal Stritch campus to convert to K-12 school, set for opening in 2025

By: Ethan Duran//August 25, 2023//

Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

Gus Ramirez, the founder of Ramirez Family Foundation, on Tuesday announced plans for a K-12 school at the former Cardinal Stritch Campus while at an opening for St. Augustine Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee.

The Ramirez Family Foundation in July announced plans to purchase the 43-acre Fox Point campus for $24 million. Both the Cardinal Stritch University Board of Trustees and the Vatican approved the transaction. The university closed its doors in the spring.

The new school will enroll up to 5,000 students across two campuses and will open in August 2025, Ramirez said in front of media members and elected officials at an opening ceremony.

Foundation members on Tuesday cut the ribbon for a $49 million, 123,000-square-foot expansion to St. Augustine Preparatory Academy.

St. Augustine Prep expansion

VJS Construction Services is the primary contractor for the project. Korb + Associates Architects provided architectural services and Pierce Engineers served as the structural engineer.

The expansion introduces a new elementary school, an auditorium, gymnasium and rooftop play area.

St. Augustine Prep, created by philanthropist Augustin “Gus” Ramirez, is expanding its campus capacity by 900 students for every grade level, according to VJS Construction Services officials.

