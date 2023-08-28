BUILDING BLOCKS: New kitchen for Ike’s Gourmet built by One Source Construction

ADDRESS: 4425 W. Woolworth Ave., Milwaukee
SIZE: 3,116 sq. ft
COST: $750,000
START MONTH: January 2023
COMPLETION: September 2023
OWNER: Eisenhower Center
DEVELOPER: Eisenhower Center
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: One Source Construction, Mark Schneider
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: One Source Construction, Mark Schneider
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Brookfield-based One Source Construction led the renovation of a kitchen for Ike’s Gourmet. The kitchen makes and sells organic dog biscuits and employs adults with disabilities at the Eisenhower Center in Milwaukee. Project officials said the renovation is coming in under the deadline originally set for December of 2023. The project was funded with private donations, including $100,000 from the Bader Foundation and a combined $100,000 from two private donors.-