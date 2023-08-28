Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BUILDING BLOCKS: New kitchen for Ike’s Gourmet built by One Source Construction

By: Ethan Duran//August 28, 2023//

Brookfield- based One Source Construction contracting services for Ike's Gourmet, a kitchen operated by the Eisenhower Center which connects adults with disabilities to opportunities in a safe environment. Rendering courtesy of the Eisenhower IKE Center

ADDRESS: 4425 W. Woolworth Ave., Milwaukee

SIZE: 3,116 sq. ft

COST: $750,000

START MONTH: January 2023

COMPLETION: September 2023

OWNER: Eisenhower Center

DEVELOPER: Eisenhower Center

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: One Source Construction, Mark Schneider

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: One Source Construction, Mark Schneider

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Brookfield-based One Source Construction led the renovation of a kitchen for Ike’s Gourmet. The kitchen makes and sells organic dog biscuits and employs adults with disabilities at the Eisenhower Center in Milwaukee. Project officials said the renovation is coming in under the deadline originally set for December of 2023. The project was funded with private donations, including $100,000 from the Bader Foundation and a combined $100,000 from two private donors.

