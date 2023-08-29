Report: Contractors facing fewer supply chain issues compared to peak pandemic, some items still struggle

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Contractors are reporting fewer supply chain issues this year than in the last two years, but some integral items are still experiencing delays, according to an analysis by Associated General Contractors (AGC).

According to the AGC, the most frequently reported issue was electrical equipment such as switchgear, transformers, meter bases, lighting and traffic signaling. Other items such as HVAC equipment, chillers and air handlers were also delayed.

“Switchgear is getting worse instead of better it seems. (Two manufacturers) are really struggling to meet commitments and missing some dates they were estimating,” a contractor said.

Some scattered reports mentioned delays for doors, door hardware, roofing materials and parts for trucks or equipment, the analysis added.

There were fewer reported delays for cement and ready-mix concrete, which AGC officials said is a contrast to 2022 when shortage reports were widespread.

But low water levels in the Mississippi River system may delay barge traffic, some of which carries cement throughout the U.S., AGC officials added.

Low water levels in the Panama Canal have led to a backup of more than 200 ships, The Wall Street Journal reported. Most are bulk cargo or gas carriers booked on short notice, but some construction materials and equipment deliveries may be delayed, the report added.

There is further evidence of a strong construction industry as fewer projects reported faltering in their transition from concept to physical completion, according to mid-August data from ConstructConnect’s weekly Project Stress Index.

“All three measures of project stress declined in the latest weekly results. … Week-on-week delayed bid-date project levels fell to their lowest level since at least 2020. … The level of on-hold projects in the third quarter remains generally unchanged. … Abandoned project levels fell for a second consecutive week and are approaching 2020 lows,” the post added.

The value of construction starts in today’s dollars, not adjusted for inflation, fell 8.1% year-over-year since July 2022, ConstructConnect reported on Aug. 18. Residential starts plunged 25%, with single-family homes down 15% and apartments down 40%, the report added.

Nonresidential building starts slid 10% and the largest component, which were institutional starts, were down 10%. Following that, industrial starts were down 2% and commercial starts were down 17%, the report said.

However, infrastructure-related construction such as civil engineering starts jumped 25%, the report added. Roads and highways were up 20%, and power and miscellaneous civil were up 104%. Following that were water and sewage up 4.6%, bridges up 11%, and dams and marine projects up 7.3%; airports were down 19%.

The Architecture Billings Index (ABI) produced a score of 50.0, seasonally adjusted in July, down slightly from 50.1 a month previous, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) reported. The 0-100 scale is made of responding architecture firms that report a gain in billings month over month. A score above 50 means more firms reported increased billings than decreased billings compared to the month before, and the AIA refers to the index as a “leading economic indicator that leads nonresidential construction activity by approximately 9-12 months.”

Readings for commercial and industrial were 52.7 (up from 50.2 in June); institutional, 51.2 (down from 53.1); mixed practice, 46.3 (down from 48.4); and residential (mainly multifamily), 45.4 (down from 46.1). The new design contracts index slipped to 50.0 from 52.7 in June, according to the report.

Retailers were on track to open 1,000 net new stories in the U.S. in 2023, while retail availability were at record lows, according to a WSJ report. Dollar stores are signing the most leases, Dollar General alone is planning to open 1,000 stores this year. Other retailers opening stores included pool-supply company Leslie’s with plans to open 12 new stores and discount chain Five Below with plans to open 200 stores before the end of the year.