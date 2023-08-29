The Marek Group starts lease for new Highlands Business Park home in Sussex

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Developer Wangard Partners on Monday announced commercial printer The Marek Group started a lease for more than 81,500 square feet of industrial space at Highlands Business Park in Sussex, Wis.

The lease agreement officially began on Thursday and encompasses 81,549 square feet, over 50% of a recently completed 150,000-square-foot industrial space, within the Highland Business Park. The Marek Group will be the inaugural tenant of the building.

Fuzzy Marek, CEO of The Marek Group, said the new space will raise operational capacity by nearly 50%, he added.

“The Marek Group’s marketing execution platform has continued to experience rapid growth, requiring significantly more space to accommodate new clients and future growth opportunities. Moving and consolidating our Fulfillment Centers from Pewaukee and Brookfield to a larger, state-of-the-art facility in Sussex will amplify our operational capacity by nearly 50%, ensuring logistical convenience for both the company and our employees. The relocation underscores our commitment to growth and efficiency in our expanding marketing fulfillment operations and keeps the facility within 10 minutes of our headquarters in Waukesha,” Marek added.

Stewart Wangard, CEO and Chairman at Wangard Partners, welcomed the new company to the business park.

“Their presence not only validates the appeal of our industrial space but also underscores our commitment to fostering a dynamic business ecosystem within the region,” Wangard added.

Both Kwik Trip and the Adron Tool Corp. currently occupy Highlands Business Park. Wangard officials credited Cushman & Wakefield for assistance in reaching a lease agreement.

Menomonee Falls-based Beeler Construction oversaw a buildout of the industrial building and worked to create a tailored and efficient industrial hub that met the tenant’s specific needs, Wangard officials said.

In 2019, Wangard Partners broke ground on the Highlands Business Part. In spring of 2022, Hunzinger Construction broke ground for a 149-acre light industrial and commercial business part near Wisconsin Highway 164 and County Highway K, according to construction officials. The project wrapped up in December 2022. Hunzinger was the self-performing construction manager for the $9.9 million one-story precast building.

Stephen Perry Smith Architects fast-tracked design and worked with raSmith serving as structural engineers and The Sigma Group as civil engineers, Hunzinger officials said. The project wrapped up in fall of 2022.